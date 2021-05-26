Modi regime denounced for expansionist designs

Picture of the day

When Kashmiris are not allowed to ply vehicles, it is surprising to see vehicles carrying non-local workforce being allowed to enter into IIOJK

HR Violations

(From Jan 1989 till 30 Apr 2021)
Total Killings* 95,776
Custodial killings* 7,169
Civilian arrested 161,672
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 110,409
Women Widowed 22,925
Children Orphaned 107,814
Women gang-raped / Molested 11,240
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody
(Apr 2021)
Total Killings 18
Custodial killings* 0
Tortured/Injured 64
Pellet Injured : 0
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 0
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 0
Civilian arrested 92
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 9
Women Widowed 0
Children Orphaned 0
Women gang-raped / Molested 4
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody​

Casualties : Jan 2015 till Mar 2021

Casualties from Jan 2015 till Mar 2021
After BJP assumed power in IIOJK
Total Killings 1620
Custodial Killings* 143
Tortured/Injured 32494
Civilian arrested 33605
Arson (Houses etc) 4370
Kidnapped or Missing 11
Women Widowed 133
Children Orphaned 304
Women disgraced / Molested 1107

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Atrocities Post 5 Aug 2019

 
Total Killings 325
Custodial Killings* 41
Tortured/Injured 1753
Total pellet Injured 446
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 19
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 144
Civilian arrested 14636
Arson (Houses etc) 1008
Women Widowed 17
Children Orphaned 39
Women disgraced / Molested 106

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Casualties Post-Burhan

(From 8 July 2016 - 31 Mar 2021)
Total Killings * 1366
Custodial Killings 101
Tortured/Injured 29492
Inured by pellets 11400
Eye-sight damaged
(Partially)		 2000
Arrested 26525
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4322
Women Widowed 108
Children Orphaned 244
Women gang-raped / Molested 1043
 *Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Modi regime denounced for expansionist designs

UN, rights bodies urged to ensure detainees’ release

Srinagar, May 26 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference and other Hurriyat leaders and organizations have condemned the forcible eviction of local Kashmiris from their ancestral land by men in uniform under the expansionist policy of the Modi-led fascist Indian government.

APHC Chief Organiser, Chaudhry Shaheen Iqbal, in a statement issued in Srinagar said that the recent operation against the Gujjar and Bakarwal communities in Shopian heights and adjacent areas was part of the Modi regime’s sinister agenda to change the demography of the territory. He urged the United Nations to prevent India from fiddling with the demography of disputed Jammu and Kashmir.

Hurriyat leaders, Khawaja Firdous and Aquib Wani, in their statements said that India was using inhuman tactics to suppress the Kashmiris’ freedom movement. Aqib Wani said that the Gujjars and Bakerwals were being victimized because of their religion.

Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Conference Chairman, Shabbir Ahmed Dar and Hurriyat leader Javaid Ahmed Mir, urged the international community to come forward for the safety of the Kashmiri detainees amid the looming threat of deadly Indian variant of coronavirus. Jammu and Kashmir National Front and Jammu Kashmir Social and Justice League demanded stern action against India for illegal detentions, denial of fundamental rights and gross human rights violations by its forces in the territory.

Meanwhile, all male family members of renowned liberation leader Mushtaq Zargar have been subjected to enforced disappearance or detained in jails. Mushtaq Zargar’s sister Afroza told media that the family is forced to depend on the neighbours for daily needs following the lone bread earner, Zahoor Ahmad Zargar, was forcibly taken away by the police last month from Nowhatta area of Srinagar.

The High Court on IIOJK has quashed the illegal detention of Jammu and Kashmir Muslim League leader, Farooq Ahmed Tawheedi, booked under the black law, Public Safety Act and asked the authorities to release him forthwith. However, he was not released till last reports came in.

On the other hand, as against Modi government’s claim, a report released by the World Health Organization has confirmed that the Indian variant of coronavirus, first detected in India, has now been officially recorded in 53 territories in the world. The report has come in the wake of Modi government’s crackdown on social media networking sites and their users to prevent the spread of the news about the deadly super spreader Indian variant of the COVID-19. Social media network WhatsApp, owned by Facebook, has even moved the Delhi High Court to declare that the new social media rules adopted by the Modi government are in violation of privacy rights of the country’s constitution. KMS


