Modi regime denounced for expansionist designs

UN, rights bodies urged to ensure detainees’ release

Srinagar, May 26 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference and other Hurriyat leaders and organizations have condemned the forcible eviction of local Kashmiris from their ancestral land by men in uniform under the expansionist policy of the Modi-led fascist Indian government.

APHC Chief Organiser, Chaudhry Shaheen Iqbal, in a statement issued in Srinagar said that the recent operation against the Gujjar and Bakarwal communities in Shopian heights and adjacent areas was part of the Modi regime’s sinister agenda to change the demography of the territory. He urged the United Nations to prevent India from fiddling with the demography of disputed Jammu and Kashmir.

Hurriyat leaders, Khawaja Firdous and Aquib Wani, in their statements said that India was using inhuman tactics to suppress the Kashmiris’ freedom movement. Aqib Wani said that the Gujjars and Bakerwals were being victimized because of their religion.

Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Conference Chairman, Shabbir Ahmed Dar and Hurriyat leader Javaid Ahmed Mir, urged the international community to come forward for the safety of the Kashmiri detainees amid the looming threat of deadly Indian variant of coronavirus. Jammu and Kashmir National Front and Jammu Kashmir Social and Justice League demanded stern action against India for illegal detentions, denial of fundamental rights and gross human rights violations by its forces in the territory.

Meanwhile, all male family members of renowned liberation leader Mushtaq Zargar have been subjected to enforced disappearance or detained in jails. Mushtaq Zargar’s sister Afroza told media that the family is forced to depend on the neighbours for daily needs following the lone bread earner, Zahoor Ahmad Zargar, was forcibly taken away by the police last month from Nowhatta area of Srinagar.

The High Court on IIOJK has quashed the illegal detention of Jammu and Kashmir Muslim League leader, Farooq Ahmed Tawheedi, booked under the black law, Public Safety Act and asked the authorities to release him forthwith. However, he was not released till last reports came in.

On the other hand, as against Modi government’s claim, a report released by the World Health Organization has confirmed that the Indian variant of coronavirus, first detected in India, has now been officially recorded in 53 territories in the world. The report has come in the wake of Modi government’s crackdown on social media networking sites and their users to prevent the spread of the news about the deadly super spreader Indian variant of the COVID-19. Social media network WhatsApp, owned by Facebook, has even moved the Delhi High Court to declare that the new social media rules adopted by the Modi government are in violation of privacy rights of the country’s constitution. KMS

