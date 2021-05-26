Modi regime grilled for criminal approach towards detainee

, May 26 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Conference Chairman, Shabbir Ahmed Dar, has expressed serious concern over the criminal and negligent approach of Indian authorities towards the Kashmiri political detainees amid the looming threat of deadly Indian variant of coronavirus.

Shabbir Ahmed Dar in a statement issued in Srinagar criticized the authorities for refusing to listen to their supreme court wherein it had said that jails must be decongested by releasing under-trials to avert the COVID threat, which has infected hundreds of inmates.

“The Kashmiri prisoners of conscience are suffering badly in Indian jails and human rights organizations must take appropriate steps to save their lives by ensuring their release,” he said. Modi government has messed up its fight against corona because of it extremist Hindu ideology, he said.

He urged the international community to come forward for the safety of the lives of Kashmiris languishing in Indian jails.

