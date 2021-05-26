Modi regime transmitting India variant of coronavirus to IIOJK

#NonLocalsTransportedToIIOJK

Islamabad, May 26 (KMS): After failing to control the spread of India variant of COVID-19 surge in the country, Narendra Modi-led fascist government is now transporting the deadly virus to Indian illegally occupied Kashmir, putting the lives of the local people in grave danger.

A report released by Kashmir Media Service, today, maintained that amid lockdown imposed in IIOJK in the name of preventing spread of the virus, Indian people are finding it easy to make their entry into the territory in the form of labourers.

“When Kashmiris are forced to stay indoors, India is transporting non-local people to Kashmir despite pandemic. With Indian authorities blessing, non-local people including labourers are entering Kashmir in jam-packed buses throwing away COVID related SOPs,” it said.

Pertinently, for the past few days, amid lockdown, the non-local workforce has been seen in the buses in large numbers on the Srinagar-Jammu highway flouting COVID norms. The jam-packed vehicles carrying pandemic-hit Indian people could prove disastrous for the local population of IIOJK.

The KMS report said Indian people are free to enter Kashmir when the Kashmiris have been reeling under lockdowns since 05 August 2019. When Kashmiris are not allowed to ply vehicles, it is surprising to see vehicles carrying non-local workforce being allowed to enter into IIOJK, it said.

Ironically, India is blocking local transport in IIOJK but allowing buses loaded with non-locals to enter the territory amid COVID-19 pandemic, the report said.

“Modi regime is carrying forward its sinister Hindutva agenda in the garb of fighting COVID in IIOJK. It is using coronavirus as a smokescreen to commit grave human rights violations in the occupied territory. When the world is busy confronting the deadly virus, India is fortifying its illegal occupation in Jammu and Kashmir,” it deplored.

It is to mention here that Modi regime is facing severe criticism of the Indian political parties for its failure to curb the spread of Covid-19 pandemic. Rather they are blaming the Modi for the surge in the infections and deaths in the country by holding mammoth election rallies and allowing Hindu festival Kumbh Mela at Haridwar in the Indian state of Uttarakhand.

