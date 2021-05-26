Modi regime transmitting India variant of coronavirus to IIOJK

Picture of the day

Kashmir Media Service

When Kashmiris are not allowed to ply vehicles, it is surprising to see vehicles carrying non-local workforce being allowed to enter into IIOJK

HR Violations

(From Jan 1989 till 30 Apr 2021)
Total Killings* 95,776
Custodial killings* 7,169
Civilian arrested 161,672
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 110,409
Women Widowed 22,925
Children Orphaned 107,814
Women gang-raped / Molested 11,240
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody
(Apr 2021)
Total Killings 18
Custodial killings* 0
Tortured/Injured 64
Pellet Injured : 0
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 0
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 0
Civilian arrested 92
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 9
Women Widowed 0
Children Orphaned 0
Women gang-raped / Molested 4
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody​

Casualties : Jan 2015 till Mar 2021

Casualties from Jan 2015 till Mar 2021
After BJP assumed power in IIOJK
Total Killings 1620
Custodial Killings* 143
Tortured/Injured 32494
Civilian arrested 33605
Arson (Houses etc) 4370
Kidnapped or Missing 11
Women Widowed 133
Children Orphaned 304
Women disgraced / Molested 1107

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Atrocities Post 5 Aug 2019

 
Total Killings 325
Custodial Killings* 41
Tortured/Injured 1753
Total pellet Injured 446
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 19
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 144
Civilian arrested 14636
Arson (Houses etc) 1008
Women Widowed 17
Children Orphaned 39
Women disgraced / Molested 106

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Casualties Post-Burhan

(From 8 July 2016 - 31 Mar 2021)
Total Killings * 1366
Custodial Killings 101
Tortured/Injured 29492
Inured by pellets 11400
Eye-sight damaged
(Partially)		 2000
Arrested 26525
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4322
Women Widowed 108
Children Orphaned 244
Women gang-raped / Molested 1043
 *Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Modi regime transmitting India variant of coronavirus to IIOJK

Coronavirus, India, Misc Add comments
Kashmir Media Service

#NonLocalsTransportedToIIOJK

ImageIslamabad, May 26 (KMS): After failing to control the spread of India variant of COVID-19 surge in the country, Narendra Modi-led fascist government is now transporting the deadly virus to Indian illegally occupied Kashmir, putting the lives of the local people in grave danger.

A report released by Kashmir Media Service, today, maintained that amid lockdown imposed in IIOJK in the name of preventing spread of the virus, Indian people are finding it easy to make their entry into the territory in the form of labourers.

“When Kashmiris are forced to stay indoors, India is transporting non-local people to Kashmir despite pandemic. With Indian authorities blessing, non-local people including labourers are entering Kashmir in jam-packed buses throwing away COVID related SOPs,” it said.

Pertinently, for the past few days, amid lockdown, the non-local workforce has been seen in the buses in large numbers on the Srinagar-Jammu highway flouting COVID norms. The jam-packed vehicles carrying pandemic-hit Indian people could prove disastrous for the local population of IIOJK.

The KMS report said Indian people are free to enter Kashmir when the Kashmiris have been reeling under lockdowns since 05 August 2019. When Kashmiris are not allowed to ply vehicles, it is surprising to see vehicles carrying non-local workforce being allowed to enter into IIOJK, it said.

Ironically, India is blocking local transport in IIOJK but allowing buses loaded with non-locals to enter the territory amid COVID-19 pandemic, the report said.

“Modi regime is carrying forward its sinister Hindutva agenda in the garb of fighting COVID in IIOJK. It is using coronavirus as a smokescreen to commit grave human rights violations in the occupied territory. When the world is busy confronting the deadly virus, India is fortifying its illegal occupation in Jammu and Kashmir,” it deplored.

It is to mention here that Modi regime is facing severe criticism of the Indian political parties for its failure to curb the spread of Covid-19 pandemic. Rather they are blaming the Modi for the surge in the infections and deaths in the country by holding mammoth election rallies and allowing Hindu festival Kumbh Mela at Haridwar in the Indian state of Uttarakhand.


