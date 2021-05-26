Top Indonesian diplomat to India succumbs to Covid-19

Indonesia’s Deputy Chief of Mission in India, Ferdy Piay, died of Covid-19 at a hospital in Jakarta on Tuesday.

Indonesia’s Deputy Chief of Mission in India, Ferdy Piay, had contracted coronavirus while he was in Delhi. On April 27, he was transferred to a hospital in Jakarta after his health deteriorated.

India Today has learnt that his wife accompanied him back home.

He was one of the members in the delegation of 64 foreign envoys who visited Hyderabad’s biotech companies – Bharat Biotech and Biological E — in December 2020. On his visit, Piay had said he was hoping that the vaccines would be ready in time so the pandemic is contained.

Former Indonesian envoy to India Sidhartho Surodipuro condoled the death of his colleague. “With sadness but also with profound gratitude of our many memories working together that I bid farewell to a good friend and wonderful colleague, Ferdy Piay, Chargé d’Affaires of @KBRI_NewDelhi. May he now rest in peace. Om Shanti,” he tweeted.

In April, a Tanzanian official had become the first foreign diplomat to die of Covid-19 pandemic in India. The High Commission of Tanzania had announced that Col. Dr Moses Beatus Mlula, Defence Adviser of Tanzania, died on April 28 at the Base Hospital, Delhi Cantt.

