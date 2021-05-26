Picture of the day

HR Violations

(From Jan 1989 till 30 Apr 2021)
Total Killings* 95,776
Custodial killings* 7,169
Civilian arrested 161,672
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 110,409
Women Widowed 22,925
Children Orphaned 107,814
Women gang-raped / Molested 11,240
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody
(Apr 2021)
Total Killings 18
Custodial killings* 0
Tortured/Injured 64
Pellet Injured : 0
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 0
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 0
Civilian arrested 92
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 9
Women Widowed 0
Children Orphaned 0
Women gang-raped / Molested 4
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody​

Casualties : Jan 2015 till Mar 2021

Casualties from Jan 2015 till Mar 2021
After BJP assumed power in IIOJK
Total Killings 1620
Custodial Killings* 143
Tortured/Injured 32494
Civilian arrested 33605
Arson (Houses etc) 4370
Kidnapped or Missing 11
Women Widowed 133
Children Orphaned 304
Women disgraced / Molested 1107

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Atrocities Post 5 Aug 2019

 
Total Killings 325
Custodial Killings* 41
Tortured/Injured 1753
Total pellet Injured 446
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 19
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 144
Civilian arrested 14636
Arson (Houses etc) 1008
Women Widowed 17
Children Orphaned 39
Women disgraced / Molested 106

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Casualties Post-Burhan

(From 8 July 2016 - 31 Mar 2021)
Total Killings * 1366
Custodial Killings 101
Tortured/Injured 29492
Inured by pellets 11400
Eye-sight damaged
(Partially)		 2000
Arrested 26525
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4322
Women Widowed 108
Children Orphaned 244
Women gang-raped / Molested 1043
 *Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

UN, rights bodies urged to facilitate release of IIOJK detainees

Srinagar, May 26 (KMS):

Srinagar, May 26 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Jammu and Kashmir National Front (JKNF) and Jammu Kashmir Social and Justice League (JKSJL) have called upon the United Nations and other world human rights organizations to take cognizance of illegal detentions, denial of fundamental rights and gross human rights violations by India in the territory.

The JKNF spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar expressed serious concern over the deteriorating health of the incarcerated party chairman Nayeem Ahmed Khan and other Kashmiri prisoners languishing in jails in different parts of India.

The spokesman while highlighting the plight of Kashmiri prisoners said that health conditions of Kashmiri detainees lodged in different jails outside Kashmir have deteriorated to an alarming level due to the lack of health care and other basic amenities. He called upon the international human rights organizations to break their deafening silence and indifference towards the prisoners’ miseries and put pressure on India to release them immediately.

Jammu and Kashmir Social and Justice League (JKSJL) at a party meeting in Srinagar urged meaningful steps to resolve the long-pending Kashmir dispute in accordance with the UN Security Council resolutions. The meeting condemned the continued harassment and atrocities by Indian forces’ personnel during cordon and search operations in Kashmir valley.

The party while expressing concern over the health of political prisoners said that draconian laws like Public Safety Act, Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and Armed Forces Special Powers Act and the restrictions in the garb of COVID-19 pandemic have created a terrible environment in the Kashmir valley.

JKNF and JKSJL sought immediate release of all political prisoners, including Nayeem Ahmed Khan, Shabbir Ahmed Shah, Muhammad Yasin Malik, Aasiya Andrabi, Masarrat Aalam Butt, Altaf Shah, Pir Saifullah, Shahid-ul-Islam, Syed Shahid Yousuf, Syed Shakeel Yousuf, Farooq Ahmed Dar and Fahmeeda Nasreen saying that the Indian authorities have failed to provide any evidence against them.


