UN, rights bodies urged to facilitate release of IIOJK detainees

Srinagar, May 26 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Jammu and Kashmir National Front (JKNF) and Jammu Kashmir Social and Justice League (JKSJL) have called upon the United Nations and other world human rights organizations to take cognizance of illegal detentions, denial of fundamental rights and gross human rights violations by India in the territory.

The JKNF spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar expressed serious concern over the deteriorating health of the incarcerated party chairman Nayeem Ahmed Khan and other Kashmiri prisoners languishing in jails in different parts of India.

The spokesman while highlighting the plight of Kashmiri prisoners said that health conditions of Kashmiri detainees lodged in different jails outside Kashmir have deteriorated to an alarming level due to the lack of health care and other basic amenities. He called upon the international human rights organizations to break their deafening silence and indifference towards the prisoners’ miseries and put pressure on India to release them immediately.

Jammu and Kashmir Social and Justice League (JKSJL) at a party meeting in Srinagar urged meaningful steps to resolve the long-pending Kashmir dispute in accordance with the UN Security Council resolutions. The meeting condemned the continued harassment and atrocities by Indian forces’ personnel during cordon and search operations in Kashmir valley.

The party while expressing concern over the health of political prisoners said that draconian laws like Public Safety Act, Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and Armed Forces Special Powers Act and the restrictions in the garb of COVID-19 pandemic have created a terrible environment in the Kashmir valley.

JKNF and JKSJL sought immediate release of all political prisoners, including Nayeem Ahmed Khan, Shabbir Ahmed Shah, Muhammad Yasin Malik, Aasiya Andrabi, Masarrat Aalam Butt, Altaf Shah, Pir Saifullah, Shahid-ul-Islam, Syed Shahid Yousuf, Syed Shakeel Yousuf, Farooq Ahmed Dar and Fahmeeda Nasreen saying that the Indian authorities have failed to provide any evidence against them.

