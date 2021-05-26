Zargar family lost almost all male members in Kashmir

Picture of the day

Kashmir Media Service

When Kashmiris are not allowed to ply vehicles, it is surprising to see vehicles carrying non-local workforce being allowed to enter into IIOJK

Radio Sada e Hurriyat

HR Violations

(From Jan 1989 till 30 Apr 2021)
Total Killings* 95,776
Custodial killings* 7,169
Civilian arrested 161,672
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 110,409
Women Widowed 22,925
Children Orphaned 107,814
Women gang-raped / Molested 11,240
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody
(Apr 2021)
Total Killings 18
Custodial killings* 0
Tortured/Injured 64
Pellet Injured : 0
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 0
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 0
Civilian arrested 92
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 9
Women Widowed 0
Children Orphaned 0
Women gang-raped / Molested 4
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody​

Casualties : Jan 2015 till Mar 2021

Casualties from Jan 2015 till Mar 2021
After BJP assumed power in IIOJK
Total Killings 1620
Custodial Killings* 143
Tortured/Injured 32494
Civilian arrested 33605
Arson (Houses etc) 4370
Kidnapped or Missing 11
Women Widowed 133
Children Orphaned 304
Women disgraced / Molested 1107

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Atrocities Post 5 Aug 2019

 
Total Killings 325
Custodial Killings* 41
Tortured/Injured 1753
Total pellet Injured 446
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 19
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 144
Civilian arrested 14636
Arson (Houses etc) 1008
Women Widowed 17
Children Orphaned 39
Women disgraced / Molested 106

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Casualties Post-Burhan

(From 8 July 2016 - 31 Mar 2021)
Total Killings * 1366
Custodial Killings 101
Tortured/Injured 29492
Inured by pellets 11400
Eye-sight damaged
(Partially)		 2000
Arrested 26525
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4322
Women Widowed 108
Children Orphaned 244
Women gang-raped / Molested 1043
 *Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Archive: Current Month

May 2021
M T W T F S S
« Apr    
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31  

Archives

Zargar family lost almost all male members in Kashmir

Uncategorized Add comments
Kashmir Media Service

Police arrest Kashmir University student for 'unlawful' activities – Asia News ObserverSrinagar, May 26 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, India has robbed the family of renowned liberation leader Mushtaq Zargar of almost all its male members by subjecting them to enforced disappearance.

On 12th April, 2021, Zahoor Ahmed Zargar, the youngest brother of Mushtaq Ahmad Zargar, the sole bread earner of the family, was forcibly taken by the police without any warrant while he was attending his shop in the Nowhatta area of Srinagar.

“Why are we raising our sons, the police come and take them whenever they like,” complains his sister Afroza, who is wife of enforced disappearance victim, Sirajud Din.

The tragedy began in 1990 when Mushtaq Ahmed Zargar decided to join the resistance against India’s illegal occupation of his motherland. This led to many raids on his family members. The first raid was conducted in 1992. The raid ended with the forceful disappearance of the eldest brother Fayaz Ahmed Zargar and his brother-in-law Sirajud Din, who on the night of the raid had attended his in-laws.

“More than 30 years have passed but we have only seen raids and abuses, but for what? Why are we being treated like this? We have no fault. First, they took my husband and brother, and then in 2017, they took my son Adil Siraj and my nephew Dawood Zargar. They said they will release them in four days as soon as the air thins with Burhan Wani’s word everywhere, but they didn’t and it has been 5 years now. Adil was 20 and Dawood 15 at that time. We were hoping that our sons would by now take responsibility but I fear they would meet the same fate as their uncle and father. If that was not enough they took my brother, the youngest one in the family and now the only bread earner,” said Afroza Begum while talking to media.

“Our brother, Fayaz, who by the horrors and the tortures, he has been through when he was forcibly taken away back in 1992, is not the same person. He is asthmatic and is bed ridden, with his oxygen saturation dropping after he tested COVID positive. We have no other male in the family. And they took my brother also. Our neighbors are by some ways helping and asking us if we need anything. But that is not the way to live,” she said.

At the time when Mushtaq Zargar joined the resistance movement, my son was 6 months old, nephew was not even born while Zahoor Ahmad was 9 years old, what is their fault? Why are they behind bars for something that is not their fault? asked Afroza Begum.


Leave a Reply

Kashmir Media Service | Login
%d bloggers like this: