37 prisoners tested positive for COVID-19 in Kathua jail

Srinagar, May 27 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, 37 prisoners were tested positive for COVID-19 in District Jail, Kathua in Jammu region.

A total of 197 prisoners in Kathua jail have, so far, been tested for the virus and reports of 37 detainees are pending.

Among 37 positives, one prisoner has been admitted in the hospital while 36 others, who are asymptomatic, were isolated in the jail barracks.

Few days back, 72 prisoners and nine staff members were found infected in Udhampur jail while a top APHC leader, Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai died in Udhampure jail on May 5 due to mental and physical torture and lack of medical care.

Meanwhile, the 41 deaths were recorded in Kashmir valley and Jammu region due to COVID-19 while in Ladakh region one COVID casualty and 278 fresh cases were reported.

