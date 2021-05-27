Picture of the day

Global community must wake up and respond to SOS calls from IIOJK

HR Violations

(From Jan 1989 till 30 Apr 2021)
Total Killings* 95,776
Custodial killings* 7,169
Civilian arrested 161,672
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 110,409
Women Widowed 22,925
Children Orphaned 107,814
Women gang-raped / Molested 11,240
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody
(Apr 2021)
Total Killings 18
Custodial killings* 0
Tortured/Injured 64
Pellet Injured : 0
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 0
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 0
Civilian arrested 92
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 9
Women Widowed 0
Children Orphaned 0
Women gang-raped / Molested 4
Casualties : Jan 2015 till Mar 2021

Casualties from Jan 2015 till Mar 2021
After BJP assumed power in IIOJK
Total Killings 1620
Custodial Killings* 143
Tortured/Injured 32494
Civilian arrested 33605
Arson (Houses etc) 4370
Kidnapped or Missing 11
Women Widowed 133
Children Orphaned 304
Women disgraced / Molested 1107

Atrocities Post 5 Aug 2019

 
Total Killings 325
Custodial Killings* 41
Tortured/Injured 1753
Total pellet Injured 446
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 19
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 144
Civilian arrested 14636
Arson (Houses etc) 1008
Women Widowed 17
Children Orphaned 39
Women disgraced / Molested 106

Casualties Post-Burhan

(From 8 July 2016 - 31 Mar 2021)
Total Killings * 1366
Custodial Killings 101
Tortured/Injured 29492
Inured by pellets 11400
Eye-sight damaged
(Partially)		 2000
Arrested 26525
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4322
Women Widowed 108
Children Orphaned 244
Women gang-raped / Molested 1043
Anti-India protests held at many places in IIOJK

Kashmir Media Service

fascist India under Modi no more a democracy

Massive protest to be carried out in support of Kashmir's freedom movement in London today - Pakistan - Dunya NewsSrinagar, May 27 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, anti-India protest demonstrations were held at many places including Srinagar to condemn the surge in Indian atrocities and failure of fascist Modi government in saving lives of Kashmiri people from deadly coronavirus.

Clashes between youth and Indian forces were reported in Anchar area of Srinagar during a visit by Indian police officers including SSP Srinagar and SP Hazratbal to the area. The youth raised pro-freedom and anti-India slogans.Several people were injured when police used brute force and fired teargas shells on the protesters. Attendants of COVID positive patients also staged a protest outside a hospital in Kupwara. The Jammu and Kashmir National Panthers Party activists led by party chairman, Harsh Dev Singh held a silent protest in Jammu against the Modi regime.

Meanwhile, APHC Secretary General Molvi Bashir Ahmad Irfani in a statement issued in Srinagar urged the United Nations to take a serious action against the arbitrary use of draconian laws by the fascist Indian regime against the incarcerated Hurriyat leaders and activists. He said that India under Narendra Modi has no right to portray itself as the largest democracy in the world as it is more of a police state than a democracy since the regime is not even obeying its own judiciary and established legal system. The APHC appealed to the Kashmiris living in and outside the territory to organise special prayer meetings for the wellbeing of the detained leaders and activists including the two illegally detained sons of Shaheed Mohamed Ashraf Sehrai. The two sons Mujahid Sehrai and Rashid Sehrai are tested COVID positive in jail.

Other Hurriyat leaders and organizations including Abdul Samad Inqilabi, Abdul Ahad Parra, Jammu and Kashmir Mass Movement, Jammu and Kashmir Peoples League, Tehreek-e-Wahdat-e-Islami and the High Court Bar Association in their statements condemned a new series of atrocities against the Kashmiri people under the cover of corona lockdown.

Posters were displayed at various places across the occupied valley against the continued occupation of the territory. Through the posters installed by Jammu and Kashmir Students and Youth Forum, non-state subjects were warned against their plan to settle in the disputed territory.

PDP President Mehbooba Mufti has said the authorities’ lack of vision and misplaced priorities led India to its worst health crisis. Mehbooba Mufti in a tweet said that Central Vanity project & deliberately stoking social disharmony had led to thousands of dead bodies lying abandoned across India.

A BJP Sarpanch was found involved in minting huge money from families of two persons, who were arrested in a case related to the ongoing freedom struggle.KMS


