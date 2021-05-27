Anti-India protests held at many places in IIOJK

fascist India under Modi no more a democracy

Srinagar, May 27 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, anti-India protest demonstrations were held at many places including Srinagar to condemn the surge in Indian atrocities and failure of fascist Modi government in saving lives of Kashmiri people from deadly coronavirus.

Clashes between youth and Indian forces were reported in Anchar area of Srinagar during a visit by Indian police officers including SSP Srinagar and SP Hazratbal to the area. The youth raised pro-freedom and anti-India slogans.Several people were injured when police used brute force and fired teargas shells on the protesters. Attendants of COVID positive patients also staged a protest outside a hospital in Kupwara. The Jammu and Kashmir National Panthers Party activists led by party chairman, Harsh Dev Singh held a silent protest in Jammu against the Modi regime.

Meanwhile, APHC Secretary General Molvi Bashir Ahmad Irfani in a statement issued in Srinagar urged the United Nations to take a serious action against the arbitrary use of draconian laws by the fascist Indian regime against the incarcerated Hurriyat leaders and activists. He said that India under Narendra Modi has no right to portray itself as the largest democracy in the world as it is more of a police state than a democracy since the regime is not even obeying its own judiciary and established legal system. The APHC appealed to the Kashmiris living in and outside the territory to organise special prayer meetings for the wellbeing of the detained leaders and activists including the two illegally detained sons of Shaheed Mohamed Ashraf Sehrai. The two sons Mujahid Sehrai and Rashid Sehrai are tested COVID positive in jail.

Other Hurriyat leaders and organizations including Abdul Samad Inqilabi, Abdul Ahad Parra, Jammu and Kashmir Mass Movement, Jammu and Kashmir Peoples League, Tehreek-e-Wahdat-e-Islami and the High Court Bar Association in their statements condemned a new series of atrocities against the Kashmiri people under the cover of corona lockdown.

Posters were displayed at various places across the occupied valley against the continued occupation of the territory. Through the posters installed by Jammu and Kashmir Students and Youth Forum, non-state subjects were warned against their plan to settle in the disputed territory.

PDP President Mehbooba Mufti has said the authorities’ lack of vision and misplaced priorities led India to its worst health crisis. Mehbooba Mufti in a tweet said that Central Vanity project & deliberately stoking social disharmony had led to thousands of dead bodies lying abandoned across India.

A BJP Sarpanch was found involved in minting huge money from families of two persons, who were arrested in a case related to the ongoing freedom struggle.KMS

