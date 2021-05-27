At least five dead as another cyclone batters India

Picture of the day

When Kashmiris are not allowed to ply vehicles, it is surprising to see vehicles carrying non-local workforce being allowed to enter into IIOJK

HR Violations

(From Jan 1989 till 30 Apr 2021)
Total Killings* 95,776
Custodial killings* 7,169
Civilian arrested 161,672
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 110,409
Women Widowed 22,925
Children Orphaned 107,814
Women gang-raped / Molested 11,240
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody
(Apr 2021)
Total Killings 18
Custodial killings* 0
Tortured/Injured 64
Pellet Injured : 0
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 0
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 0
Civilian arrested 92
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 9
Women Widowed 0
Children Orphaned 0
Women gang-raped / Molested 4
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody​

Casualties : Jan 2015 till Mar 2021

Casualties from Jan 2015 till Mar 2021
After BJP assumed power in IIOJK
Total Killings 1620
Custodial Killings* 143
Tortured/Injured 32494
Civilian arrested 33605
Arson (Houses etc) 4370
Kidnapped or Missing 11
Women Widowed 133
Children Orphaned 304
Women disgraced / Molested 1107

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Atrocities Post 5 Aug 2019

 
Total Killings 325
Custodial Killings* 41
Tortured/Injured 1753
Total pellet Injured 446
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 19
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 144
Civilian arrested 14636
Arson (Houses etc) 1008
Women Widowed 17
Children Orphaned 39
Women disgraced / Molested 106

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Casualties Post-Burhan

(From 8 July 2016 - 31 Mar 2021)
Total Killings * 1366
Custodial Killings 101
Tortured/Injured 29492
Inured by pellets 11400
Eye-sight damaged
(Partially)		 2000
Arrested 26525
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4322
Women Widowed 108
Children Orphaned 244
Women gang-raped / Molested 1043
 *Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

At least five dead as another cyclone batters India

Calcutta, May 27 (KMS): At least five people died Wednesday as howling winds and waves the height of double-decker buses pelted eastern India.

Barely a week after Cyclone Tauktae claimed at least 155 lives in western India, cyclone Yaas has forced the evacuation of more than 1.5 million people in the eastern states of West Bengal and Odisha.

In West Bengal, a young man who had moved to a cyclone shelter in the locality left the shelter when the storm hit and drowned, local media reported.

Two other people have been reported dead in the coastal town of Digha in West Bengal, with one of them dying in a building collapse and the other dragged out to sea, the state’s Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said.

Two deaths have occurred in the state of Odisha.

“One person was killed in Panchapalli village of Keonjhar district in Odisha after a tree fell on him, while the body of a 15-year-old boy was found in a pond at Jagannath Khunta village in Mayurbhanj district,” media reports quoted local officials as saying.

Cyclone Yaas made landfall in north Odisha around 10.30 a.m. on Wednesday, bringing heavy rainfall to neighboring countries, including Bangladesh and Nepal.

In Bangladesh, one man was killed by a falling tree as the waves smashed through water defenses and inundated thousands of homes, AFP news agency reported citing officials.

The Indian Meteorological Department said on Thursday that Yaas has weakened into a deep depression and is likely to move northwestwards and weaken gradually into a depression during the next 12 hours.

Meanwhile, the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said that UN agencies and partners are on standby and ready to support response efforts in case of a request from state authorities in India.

In Bangladesh, the UN has activated cyclone preparedness measures and set aside stocks of food and other relief items. — Courtesy CGTN


