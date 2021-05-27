Editorial: Mis-administrator

Picture of the day

When Kashmiris are not allowed to ply vehicles, it is surprising to see vehicles carrying non-local workforce being allowed to enter into IIOJK

HR Violations

(From Jan 1989 till 30 Apr 2021)
Total Killings* 95,776
Custodial killings* 7,169
Civilian arrested 161,672
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 110,409
Women Widowed 22,925
Children Orphaned 107,814
Women gang-raped / Molested 11,240
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody
(Apr 2021)
Total Killings 18
Custodial killings* 0
Tortured/Injured 64
Pellet Injured : 0
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 0
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 0
Civilian arrested 92
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 9
Women Widowed 0
Children Orphaned 0
Women gang-raped / Molested 4
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody​

Casualties : Jan 2015 till Mar 2021

Casualties from Jan 2015 till Mar 2021
After BJP assumed power in IIOJK
Total Killings 1620
Custodial Killings* 143
Tortured/Injured 32494
Civilian arrested 33605
Arson (Houses etc) 4370
Kidnapped or Missing 11
Women Widowed 133
Children Orphaned 304
Women disgraced / Molested 1107

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Atrocities Post 5 Aug 2019

 
Total Killings 325
Custodial Killings* 41
Tortured/Injured 1753
Total pellet Injured 446
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 19
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 144
Civilian arrested 14636
Arson (Houses etc) 1008
Women Widowed 17
Children Orphaned 39
Women disgraced / Molested 106

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Casualties Post-Burhan

(From 8 July 2016 - 31 Mar 2021)
Total Killings * 1366
Custodial Killings 101
Tortured/Injured 29492
Inured by pellets 11400
Eye-sight damaged
(Partially)		 2000
Arrested 26525
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4322
Women Widowed 108
Children Orphaned 244
Women gang-raped / Molested 1043
 *Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Editorial: Mis-administrator

Lakshadweep, an archipelago to the west of Kerala in the Arabian Sea, has turned restive following Administrator Praful Khoda Patel’s misdirected interventions. The unease has found resonance in Kerala, triggering solidarity campaigns on social media urging MPs to petition the President against Patel. Even several BJP functionaries in Lakshadweep (Dweep in local parlance) have quit the party, as a response to the building pressure from the local community. Ever since his appointment as administrator of India’s least populated Union Territory — the 10 inhabited islands in the archipelago have a population of 64,000 — Patel has riled the residents with his unilateral plans for “development”. The administration has also sought to ban the slaughter, sale and consumption of beef and has mooted a new overarching law, Lakshadweep Prevention of Anti-Social Activities Regulation, to control crime in a place where crime statistics are among the lowest in India. The local population, overwhelmingly Muslim, fears that Patel’s interventions are part of a larger plan that shows disregard of their social, cultural and economic life. These concerns need to be addressed. The first step towards that could be for the government to withdraw the Draft Lakshadweep Development Authority Regulation (LDAR) —which is at the centre of the gathering insecurities — and start a dialogue with the local population, the primary stakeholders in the island’s development.

The LDAR has reportedly stoked fears in the local population that it is aimed at facilitating the entry of capital from outside the islands for acquisition of land. The regulation vests complete authority in the administrator to acquire, plan and develop land as per his whim or vision. The regulation talks about building and expanding “existing and proposed national highways, major streets, ring roads, railways, tram-ways, airports and canals”, ignoring the geographic reality of the region and the long-standing demands of people. For instance, a major concern of the island people is transport connectivity between the islands and the Indian mainland. What is needed is more ships and boats and better management of the facilities, not trains and trams. This anomaly between the needs of the residents and the vision of the administration stems from a heavy-handed and top-down approach that refuses to engage with local concerns and needs. Lakshadweep residents have periodically articulated their demands through public action such as strikes and petitions — the absence of educational infrastructure including shortage of teachers and study material, healthcare facilities, fuel, and even basic construction material have been flagged multiple times, to no avail.

But Patel’s missteps cannot be seen in isolation. The office of Governor, LG and administrator has increasingly become an instrument for the Centre to impose its will on people in states and Union territories. The Administrator’s interventions in Lakshadweep, including the attempt to crack down on dissenters, can be seen as part of a disturbing pattern that is visible across the country — it invited the spotlight most recently in West Bengal. This unhappy pattern risks undermining the principle of decentralisation of power that is vital to the healthy functioning of a federal system. — Courtesy The Indian Express


