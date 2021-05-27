Picture of the day

When Kashmiris are not allowed to ply vehicles, it is surprising to see vehicles carrying non-local workforce being allowed to enter into IIOJK

(From Jan 1989 till 30 Apr 2021)
Total Killings* 95,776
Custodial killings* 7,169
Civilian arrested 161,672
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 110,409
Women Widowed 22,925
Children Orphaned 107,814
Women gang-raped / Molested 11,240
(Apr 2021)
Total Killings 18
Custodial killings* 0
Tortured/Injured 64
Pellet Injured : 0
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 0
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 0
Civilian arrested 92
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 9
Women Widowed 0
Children Orphaned 0
Women gang-raped / Molested 4
Casualties : Jan 2015 till Mar 2021

Casualties from Jan 2015 till Mar 2021
After BJP assumed power in IIOJK
Total Killings 1620
Custodial Killings* 143
Tortured/Injured 32494
Civilian arrested 33605
Arson (Houses etc) 4370
Kidnapped or Missing 11
Women Widowed 133
Children Orphaned 304
Women disgraced / Molested 1107

Atrocities Post 5 Aug 2019

 
Total Killings 325
Custodial Killings* 41
Tortured/Injured 1753
Total pellet Injured 446
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 19
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 144
Civilian arrested 14636
Arson (Houses etc) 1008
Women Widowed 17
Children Orphaned 39
Women disgraced / Molested 106

Casualties Post-Burhan

(From 8 July 2016 - 31 Mar 2021)
Total Killings * 1366
Custodial Killings 101
Tortured/Injured 29492
Inured by pellets 11400
Eye-sight damaged
(Partially)		 2000
Arrested 26525
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4322
Women Widowed 108
Children Orphaned 244
Women gang-raped / Molested 1043
Farmers hold countrywide demonstrations, reiterate demands

Kashmir Media Service

New Delhi, May 27 (KMS): Countrywide demonstrations were held by farmers, burning the effigies of the Modi government and hoisting black flags on their rooftops and vehicles to mark six months of their sit-in at Delhi borders seeking withdrawal of three farms laws and guarantee for minimum support price.

The demonstrations were held in response to a call by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), a coalition of hundreds of farmer unions, to observe May 26 as a “Black Day”. Twelve Opposition parties had on Sunday issued a statement in support of the call.

Though Haryana and Punjab witnessed spirited demonstrations across almost all districts with a huge participation of women farmers, there were reports of protests held in several parts of Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Rajasthan. Farmers and the locals marked the “Black Day” in different ways in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Odisha and West Bengal, Islamabad in Jammu and Kashmir and places in Tripura and Assam in large numbers, said the SKM.

In Punjab, farmers affiliated to various outfits staged sit-ins at almost all toll plazas on highways including key towns of Amritsar, Muktsar, Moga, Tarn Taran, Sangrur and Bathinda. They squatted on roads and burnt effigies of Prime Minister Narendera Modi. The Haryana Chapter of the All-India Kisan Sangharsh Co-ordination Committee claimed that despite the restricted movement due to lockdown, there was a massive participation of various sections of people and the “Black Day” was observed at all the toll plaza protest sites.

The protest sites at Delhi’s borders saw the numbers swell with hundreds of farmers joining the protest. The demonstrators hoisted black flags on their tents, trolleys, cars, tractors and temporary structures at Singhu border. Effigies were burnt at several locations accompanied by sloganeering. Locals also joined the protesters at Tikri border and extended their solidarity. At Ghazipur, farmers from Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh held joint demonstrations. At Shahjahanpur on Delhi-Jaipur highway, farmers from Haryana and Rajasthan resolved to strengthen the sit-in together.

Led by All-India Kisan Sabha national president Ashok Dhawale, several leaders of the outfit held “Black Day” demonstration and burnt the effigy of the Modi-led BJP government in New Delhi. AIKS general-secretary Hannan Mollah and finance secretary P. Krishan Prasad were also present.

Balbir Singh Rajewal, who heads his own faction of the Bharatiya Kisan Union in Punjab, said creating awareness about the farmers issues among every section of society was the biggest achievement of the movement. He cited the defeat of the BJP in West Bengal Assembly elections and the results of the U.P. panchayat polls, as proof of the farm movement’s success. The next step, he said, was to mobilise farmers against the BJP in the upcoming Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, adding that “The route to the chair of the ruler in Delhi goes via UP.”

The “Black Day” demonstrations also coincided with “Budh Purnima” and the SKM had requested all Indians to celebrate and mark the “holy day so that truth and non-violence find a strong place back in our community at a time when attempts are being made to erode these basic values in our society”.


