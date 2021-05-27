Farmers observe ‘Dlack Day’ in Punjab, Haryana against farm laws

Chandigarh, May 27 (KMS): Farmers, including women and youth, on Wednesday observed ‘black day’ in Punjab and Haryana by hoisting black flags atop several structures and vehicles and burning effigies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi as part of their protest against the Centre’s new farm laws.

Political parties including the Congress, the Aam Aadmi Party and the Shiromani Akali Dal had extended support to the protest. The AAP staged a demonstration in front of the Punjab Governor’s residence here.

Farmers affiliated to various outfits staged ‘dharna’ at almost all toll plazas on the highways including in key towns of Amritsar, Muktsar, Moga, Tarn Taran, Sangrur and Bathinda. They squatted on roads demanding repealing of the laws. They raised slogans against the BJP-led government at the Centre, accusing it of implementing “anti-farmer” policies to benefit private corporate houses.

In Haryana’s Sirsa, Ambala, Jind, Kaithal, Hisar and other districts, black flags were hoisted on houses and vehicles by several farmers. Members of the Chandigarh Youth Congress led by Manoj Lubana staged a protest at Sector 17 traffic lights, wearing black trousers and shorts.

The protests were held on the call given by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), umbrella body of the farmer unions. Tens of thousands of farmers, mostly from Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh, have been camping at several places at Delhi borders. With the BJP government not acceding to their demand, the SKM had given the call to observe ‘black day’ against the government and its anti-people policies, besides to mark six months of protest (May 26).

“Demonstrations against the Modi-government were held at around 108 places across all the 23 districts of Punjab. People protested by taking out marches, tractor marches, burning copies of the laws and hoisting black flags,” said Jagmohan Singh, general secretary, Bhartiya Kisan Union-Ekta (Dakonda).

