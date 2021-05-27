Farmers observe ‘Dlack Day’ in Punjab, Haryana against farm laws

Picture of the day

When Kashmiris are not allowed to ply vehicles, it is surprising to see vehicles carrying non-local workforce being allowed to enter into IIOJK

HR Violations

(From Jan 1989 till 30 Apr 2021)
Total Killings* 95,776
Custodial killings* 7,169
Civilian arrested 161,672
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 110,409
Women Widowed 22,925
Children Orphaned 107,814
Women gang-raped / Molested 11,240
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody
(Apr 2021)
Total Killings 18
Custodial killings* 0
Tortured/Injured 64
Pellet Injured : 0
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 0
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 0
Civilian arrested 92
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 9
Women Widowed 0
Children Orphaned 0
Women gang-raped / Molested 4
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody​

Casualties : Jan 2015 till Mar 2021

Casualties from Jan 2015 till Mar 2021
After BJP assumed power in IIOJK
Total Killings 1620
Custodial Killings* 143
Tortured/Injured 32494
Civilian arrested 33605
Arson (Houses etc) 4370
Kidnapped or Missing 11
Women Widowed 133
Children Orphaned 304
Women disgraced / Molested 1107

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Atrocities Post 5 Aug 2019

 
Total Killings 325
Custodial Killings* 41
Tortured/Injured 1753
Total pellet Injured 446
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 19
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 144
Civilian arrested 14636
Arson (Houses etc) 1008
Women Widowed 17
Children Orphaned 39
Women disgraced / Molested 106

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Casualties Post-Burhan

(From 8 July 2016 - 31 Mar 2021)
Total Killings * 1366
Custodial Killings 101
Tortured/Injured 29492
Inured by pellets 11400
Eye-sight damaged
(Partially)		 2000
Arrested 26525
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4322
Women Widowed 108
Children Orphaned 244
Women gang-raped / Molested 1043
 *Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Farmers observe ‘Dlack Day’ in Punjab, Haryana against farm laws

Chandigarh, May 27 (KMS): Farmers, including women and youth, on Wednesday observed ‘black day’ in Punjab and Haryana by hoisting black flags atop several structures and vehicles and burning effigies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi as part of their protest against the Centre’s new farm laws.

Political parties including the Congress, the Aam Aadmi Party and the Shiromani Akali Dal had extended support to the protest. The AAP staged a demonstration in front of the Punjab Governor’s residence here.

Farmers affiliated to various outfits staged ‘dharna’ at almost all toll plazas on the highways including in key towns of Amritsar, Muktsar, Moga, Tarn Taran, Sangrur and Bathinda. They squatted on roads demanding repealing of the laws. They raised slogans against the BJP-led government at the Centre, accusing it of implementing “anti-farmer” policies to benefit private corporate houses.

In Haryana’s Sirsa, Ambala, Jind, Kaithal, Hisar and other districts, black flags were hoisted on houses and vehicles by several farmers. Members of the Chandigarh Youth Congress led by Manoj Lubana staged a protest at Sector 17 traffic lights, wearing black trousers and shorts.

The protests were held on the call given by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), umbrella body of the farmer unions. Tens of thousands of farmers, mostly from Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh, have been camping at several places at Delhi borders. With the BJP government not acceding to their demand, the SKM had given the call to observe ‘black day’ against the government and its anti-people policies, besides to mark six months of protest (May 26).

“Demonstrations against the Modi-government were held at around 108 places across all the 23 districts of Punjab. People protested by taking out marches, tractor marches, burning copies of the laws and hoisting black flags,” said Jagmohan Singh, general secretary, Bhartiya Kisan Union-Ekta (Dakonda).


