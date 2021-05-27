Fascist India is not obeying even its own judiciary: APHC

Srinagar, May 27 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the All Parties Harriet Conference has said that India has no right to claim to be the largest democracy in the world, because fascist regime is not obeying its own judiciary and established legal system.

APHC Secretary General, Molvi Bashir Ahmed Irfani in a statement issued in Srinagar cited the living examples of the political prisoners belonging to the freedom movement of Kashmir who have been declared as prisoners of conscience by the Amnesty International and other human rights organizations, languishing in illegal detention in many Indian Jails and within the occupied territory of Jammu and Kashmir. He said that India is virtually a police state where law enforcement agencies have turned a blind to the rule of law.

“Hundreds of innocent leaders and activists have been arrested on fabricated charges and in many cases the detainees were acquitted after more than 15 years trial and illegal imprisonment without any rightful compensation,” the statement added.

Fictitious charge sheets, spreading over hundreds and thousands of pages with around two hundred unknown witnesses ,reveal an unimaginable lawlessness in the contemporary world where respect for human rights and rule of law has attained universal acceptability, he added.

The Hurriyat leader said that the ongoing resistance moment is a apolitical and peaceful movement and recognised by the United Nations as a legitimate movement through Security Council resolutions, so India has no right to suppress the demand for the right to self determination to which it has been a signatory nor has it any right to curb the civil liberty, freedom of expression and political space for the peaceful political movement and make illegal and arbitrary arrests under the draconian laws.

The Hurriyat leader urged the United Nations Secretary General to take serious action against the use of draconian laws by the Indian fascist regime and the inhuman behaviour meted out to the incarcerated leaders and activists of Kashmir freedom struggle.

He demanded serious attention of the UN General Assembly to help resolve the long pending Kashmir issue in accordance with the UN Security Council Resolutions as early as possible.

Meanwhile, the All Parties Hurriat Conference in a statement made a fervent appeal to the freedom loving people of Kashmir and Kashmiri diaspora to organise special prayer meetings for the wellbeing of incarcerated leaders and activists particularly the two sons of Shaheed Mohamed Ashraf Sehrai lodged in different jails of India and Kashmir suffering from the Covid 19 virus.

The APHC condemned the illegal arrest of Rashid Sehrai and Mujahid Sehrai and said that the Indian fascist regime was hatching a deep conspiracy to eliminate the Sehrai dynasty for their staunch faith in the freedom movement. The APHC said that last year Junaid Sehrai was martyred by Indian occupation forces, and then father Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai died in custody and now his two sons have been put in illegal detention in District jail Kupwara.

The APHC urged the United Nations and other rights bodies to take serious cognizance of the plight of Kashmiri prisoners.

