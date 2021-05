Srinagar, May 27(KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, a 19-year old girl was killed and her mother was critically injured in a blast in Kupwra district.

The girl, Gulnaz was killed and her mother Sara Begum was critically injured after an Indian army shell exploded outside their house in veelgam in Handwara area of the district.

