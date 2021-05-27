IIOJK HCBA demands release of all political detainees

Srinagar, May 27 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the High Court Bar Association (HCBA) has welcomed the release of Advocate Zahid Ali, spokesman, Jamat-e-Islami, after more than two years of illegal detention .

The HCBA in a statement issued in Srinagar reiterates its demand for review and release of all illegally detained Kashmiri Hurriyat leaders and activists booked before and after 5th August 2019 either in fake FIRs or detained under draconian Public Safety Act (PSA).

It also appealed the courts to deal the liberty matters on fast track basis as per the Indian Supreme Court guidelines but in IIOJK courts are not observing these guidelines and consequently liberty has become causality in the territory.

