India continues to carry out its repressive policies in IIOJK

Global community must wake up and respond to SOS calls from IIOJK

HR Violations

(From Jan 1989 till 30 Apr 2021)
Total Killings* 95,776
Custodial killings* 7,169
Civilian arrested 161,672
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 110,409
Women Widowed 22,925
Children Orphaned 107,814
Women gang-raped / Molested 11,240
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody
(Apr 2021)
Total Killings 18
Custodial killings* 0
Tortured/Injured 64
Pellet Injured : 0
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 0
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 0
Civilian arrested 92
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 9
Women Widowed 0
Children Orphaned 0
Women gang-raped / Molested 4
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody​

Casualties : Jan 2015 till Mar 2021

Casualties from Jan 2015 till Mar 2021
After BJP assumed power in IIOJK
Total Killings 1620
Custodial Killings* 143
Tortured/Injured 32494
Civilian arrested 33605
Arson (Houses etc) 4370
Kidnapped or Missing 11
Women Widowed 133
Children Orphaned 304
Women disgraced / Molested 1107

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Atrocities Post 5 Aug 2019

 
Total Killings 325
Custodial Killings* 41
Tortured/Injured 1753
Total pellet Injured 446
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 19
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 144
Civilian arrested 14636
Arson (Houses etc) 1008
Women Widowed 17
Children Orphaned 39
Women disgraced / Molested 106

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Casualties Post-Burhan

(From 8 July 2016 - 31 Mar 2021)
Total Killings * 1366
Custodial Killings 101
Tortured/Injured 29492
Inured by pellets 11400
Eye-sight damaged
(Partially)		 2000
Arrested 26525
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4322
Women Widowed 108
Children Orphaned 244
Women gang-raped / Molested 1043
 *Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Archives

India continues to carry out its repressive policies in IIOJK

#RepressionIncreasedSinceCovidInIIOJK

Petition · Protect Innocent Children And Ladies in Kashmir from Harassment and Torture! · Change.orgSrinagar, May 27 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the miseries of Kashmir people have increased manifold since the outbreak of Corona pandemic, as India continues to carry out its repressive policies in the pretext of Covid lockdown.

A report released by the Research Section of Kashmir Media Service, today, said that the Indian troops were enjoying a free hand to kill innocent Kashmiris even during pandemic. Under the guise of Covid-19, India is implementing Hindutva agenda in IIOJK, it added.

The report deplored that the Modi-led Indian regime is implementing its unlawful actions in IIOJK when the world is busy fighting Covid-19 pandemic. It said, the Indian repression in the territory has created agony on a scale that is virtually unparalleled anywhere in the world.

It said that there was no end to violent CASOs when IIOJK is facing humanitarian crisis because of Covid wave, adding that the Indian atrocities had left 281 Kashmiris dead from March 2020 when first Covid case was detected in the territory till May 2021.

The report said that the global community must stand against the crimes being committed by India in the occupied territory and must wake up and respond to SOS calls from IIOJK

It maintained that Kashmiris were determined to fight Modi virus and resist Indian plans to implement Hindutva agenda in the territory.


