India continues to carry out its repressive policies in IIOJK

#RepressionIncreasedSinceCovidInIIOJK

Srinagar, May 27 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the miseries of Kashmir people have increased manifold since the outbreak of Corona pandemic, as India continues to carry out its repressive policies in the pretext of Covid lockdown.

A report released by the Research Section of Kashmir Media Service, today, said that the Indian troops were enjoying a free hand to kill innocent Kashmiris even during pandemic. Under the guise of Covid-19, India is implementing Hindutva agenda in IIOJK, it added.

The report deplored that the Modi-led Indian regime is implementing its unlawful actions in IIOJK when the world is busy fighting Covid-19 pandemic. It said, the Indian repression in the territory has created agony on a scale that is virtually unparalleled anywhere in the world.

It said that there was no end to violent CASOs when IIOJK is facing humanitarian crisis because of Covid wave, adding that the Indian atrocities had left 281 Kashmiris dead from March 2020 when first Covid case was detected in the territory till May 2021.

The report said that the global community must stand against the crimes being committed by India in the occupied territory and must wake up and respond to SOS calls from IIOJK

It maintained that Kashmiris were determined to fight Modi virus and resist Indian plans to implement Hindutva agenda in the territory.

Like this: Like Loading...