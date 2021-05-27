‘India using pressure tactics to stop journalists from reporting truth in IIOJK’

Srinagar, May 27 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Chairman of Islami Tanzeem-e-Azadi Jammu and Kashmir, Abdul Samad Inqilabi has said that the Modi-led fascist Indian government is using various tactics to increase pressure on journalists and prevent them from performing their professional duties.

Abdul Samad Inqilabi in a statement issued in Srinagar said that Modi’s fascist government had increased the restrictions on Kashmiri journalists, especially after August 5, 2019 when it repealed Kashmir’s special status and imposed military siege in IIOJK

He deplored that the occupation authorities had also stopped the journalists from covering the cordon and search operations which was against the right to information and freedom of expression. He added that the purpose of the move was to hide massive human rights violations by Indian forces in IIOJK from the global community. He said that under the new media policy journalists are not allowed to publish any political news, especially the news about Kashmir freedom movement.

Abdul Samad Inqilabi said that the international reputable Kashmiri journalist, Asif Sultan had completed a thousand days. He said that free journalism was in danger in IIOJK as journalists were facing Indian cruelties and were also receiving death threats for reporting truth.

He deplored that the use of black laws against journalists in the occupied territory had become a routine. He said that India wanted to hide the ground realities in IIOJK from the global community through restrictions and curbs on journalists.

Like this: Like Loading...