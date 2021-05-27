Picture of the day

(From Jan 1989 till 30 Apr 2021)
Total Killings* 95,776
Custodial killings* 7,169
Civilian arrested 161,672
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 110,409
Women Widowed 22,925
Children Orphaned 107,814
Women gang-raped / Molested 11,240
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody
(Apr 2021)
Total Killings 18
Custodial killings* 0
Tortured/Injured 64
Pellet Injured : 0
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 0
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 0
Civilian arrested 92
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 9
Women Widowed 0
Children Orphaned 0
Women gang-raped / Molested 4
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody​

Casualties : Jan 2015 till Mar 2021

Casualties from Jan 2015 till Mar 2021
After BJP assumed power in IIOJK
Total Killings 1620
Custodial Killings* 143
Tortured/Injured 32494
Civilian arrested 33605
Arson (Houses etc) 4370
Kidnapped or Missing 11
Women Widowed 133
Children Orphaned 304
Women disgraced / Molested 1107

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Atrocities Post 5 Aug 2019

 
Total Killings 325
Custodial Killings* 41
Tortured/Injured 1753
Total pellet Injured 446
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 19
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 144
Civilian arrested 14636
Arson (Houses etc) 1008
Women Widowed 17
Children Orphaned 39
Women disgraced / Molested 106

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Casualties Post-Burhan

(From 8 July 2016 - 31 Mar 2021)
Total Killings * 1366
Custodial Killings 101
Tortured/Injured 29492
Inured by pellets 11400
Eye-sight damaged
(Partially)		 2000
Arrested 26525
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4322
Women Widowed 108
Children Orphaned 244
Women gang-raped / Molested 1043
 *Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

‘India using pressure tactics to stop journalists from reporting truth in IIOJK’

Statement Add comments
Kashmir Media Service

KWJA condemns assault on photojournalists in Pulwama | Kashmir Media ServiceSrinagar, May 27 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Chairman of Islami Tanzeem-e-Azadi Jammu and Kashmir, Abdul Samad Inqilabi has said that the Modi-led fascist Indian government is using various tactics to increase pressure on journalists and prevent them from performing their professional duties.

Abdul Samad Inqilabi in a statement issued in Srinagar said that Modi’s fascist government had increased the restrictions on Kashmiri journalists, especially after August 5, 2019 when it repealed Kashmir’s special status and imposed military siege in IIOJK

He deplored that the occupation authorities had also stopped the journalists from covering the cordon and search operations which was against the right to information and freedom of expression. He added that the purpose of the move was to hide massive human rights violations by Indian forces in IIOJK from the global community. He said that under the new media policy journalists are not allowed to publish any political news, especially the news about Kashmir freedom movement.

Abdul Samad Inqilabi said that the international reputable Kashmiri journalist, Asif Sultan had completed a thousand days. He said that free journalism was in danger in IIOJK as journalists were facing Indian cruelties and were also receiving death threats for reporting truth.

He deplored that the use of black laws against journalists in the occupied territory had become a routine. He said that India wanted to hide the ground realities in IIOJK from the global community through restrictions and curbs on journalists.


