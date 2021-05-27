Picture of the day

HR Violations

(From Jan 1989 till 30 Apr 2021)
Total Killings* 95,776
Custodial killings* 7,169
Civilian arrested 161,672
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 110,409
Women Widowed 22,925
Children Orphaned 107,814
Women gang-raped / Molested 11,240
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody
(Apr 2021)
Total Killings 18
Custodial killings* 0
Tortured/Injured 64
Pellet Injured : 0
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 0
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 0
Civilian arrested 92
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 9
Women Widowed 0
Children Orphaned 0
Women gang-raped / Molested 4
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody​

Casualties : Jan 2015 till Mar 2021

Casualties from Jan 2015 till Mar 2021
After BJP assumed power in IIOJK
Total Killings 1620
Custodial Killings* 143
Tortured/Injured 32494
Civilian arrested 33605
Arson (Houses etc) 4370
Kidnapped or Missing 11
Women Widowed 133
Children Orphaned 304
Women disgraced / Molested 1107

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Atrocities Post 5 Aug 2019

 
Total Killings 325
Custodial Killings* 41
Tortured/Injured 1753
Total pellet Injured 446
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 19
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 144
Civilian arrested 14636
Arson (Houses etc) 1008
Women Widowed 17
Children Orphaned 39
Women disgraced / Molested 106

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Casualties Post-Burhan

(From 8 July 2016 - 31 Mar 2021)
Total Killings * 1366
Custodial Killings 101
Tortured/Injured 29492
Inured by pellets 11400
Eye-sight damaged
(Partially)		 2000
Arrested 26525
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4322
Women Widowed 108
Children Orphaned 244
Women gang-raped / Molested 1043
 *Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

India’s true coronavirus death toll could be 1.6 million: Report

Coronavirus


New Delhi, May 27 (KMS): India’s official coronavirus death toll is widely believed to be a massive undercount, but by how much is an open question. According to a New York Times analysis, the real number of deaths could be over 1 million ― or even higher.

Officially, about 310,000 people have died of COVID-19 in the nation of about 1.4 billion.

Testing limitations in India, however, mean that many have died without ever receiving a coronavirus test, so their deaths are not likely to be included in official tallies.

By The New York Times’ most conservative estimate, India’s true death toll is closer to 600,000, or double the official count. A “more likely” scenario estimates the true number of dead to be 1.6 million, and an even worse-case estimate puts the true number of Indian coronavirus victims at 4.2 million.

The paper says it consulted more than a dozen experts on the estimates.

By comparison, the United States has recorded about 590,000 deaths from the virus, which is also suspected to be an undercount, in a population of about 332 million.

On Friday, the World Health Organization said the real global death toll from the virus could be two to three times higher than reported ― putting it in the range of 6 million to 10 million worldwide.

Reports out of India show a country that is still largely overwhelmed by the virus and struggling to secure enough vaccine supply for all of its residents, some of whom lack the resources to make online appointments. So far, only about 3% of India’s population has been vaccinated as the rollout has put the nation’s poorest at a huge disadvantage.

Earlier this month, hundreds of bodies started to surface along the Ganges river ― at least some of whom are suspected to be coronavirus victims whose families were forced to take extreme measures amid skyrocketing cremation costs.

India set the record for the highest number of daily coronavirus deaths just last week, reporting 4,529 deaths in one 24-hour period.

Yet there may be hope on the horizon: Cases appear to be leveling off. — Courtesy Huff Post



