HR Violations

(From Jan 1989 till 30 Apr 2021)
Total Killings* 95,776
Custodial killings* 7,169
Civilian arrested 161,672
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 110,409
Women Widowed 22,925
Children Orphaned 107,814
Women gang-raped / Molested 11,240
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody
(Apr 2021)
Total Killings 18
Custodial killings* 0
Tortured/Injured 64
Pellet Injured : 0
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 0
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 0
Civilian arrested 92
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 9
Women Widowed 0
Children Orphaned 0
Women gang-raped / Molested 4
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody​

Casualties : Jan 2015 till Mar 2021

Casualties from Jan 2015 till Mar 2021
After BJP assumed power in IIOJK
Total Killings 1620
Custodial Killings* 143
Tortured/Injured 32494
Civilian arrested 33605
Arson (Houses etc) 4370
Kidnapped or Missing 11
Women Widowed 133
Children Orphaned 304
Women disgraced / Molested 1107

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Atrocities Post 5 Aug 2019

 
Total Killings 325
Custodial Killings* 41
Tortured/Injured 1753
Total pellet Injured 446
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 19
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 144
Civilian arrested 14636
Arson (Houses etc) 1008
Women Widowed 17
Children Orphaned 39
Women disgraced / Molested 106

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Casualties Post-Burhan

(From 8 July 2016 - 31 Mar 2021)
Total Killings * 1366
Custodial Killings 101
Tortured/Injured 29492
Inured by pellets 11400
Eye-sight damaged
(Partially)		 2000
Arrested 26525
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4322
Women Widowed 108
Children Orphaned 244
Women gang-raped / Molested 1043
 *Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Archives

JKMM expresses concern over detainees’ plight in jails

Kashmir Media Service

Press India to release all political prisoners of Kashmir: Pakistan tells UN amid COVID crisis | Free Press KashmirSrinagar, May 27 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Jammu Kashmir Mass Movement (JKMM) has expressed grave concern over the plight of Kashmiri detainees amid coronavirus

The JKMM Secretary Information Shabbir Ahmad in a statement issued in Srinagar said that a large number of Hurriyat leaders, activists and thousands of Kashmiri youth, arrested before and after August 2019, were languishing in Tihar, Kot Bhalwal, Jodhpur, Agra, Haryana and other jails in India and the territory and demanded their immediate release.

He said that relatives of the detainees were worried about their health and safety and urged the international human rights organizations to uphold the great values of humanity and play role in their immediate release.

He pointed out that physical and mental health of most of the detainees was deteriorating due to the illegal detention and pitiful jail conditions, adding that inhumane torture, arrests and detentions could not weaken the freedom spirit of the Kashmiri people.


