Muslim man’s arrest for pro-Palestine social media post shows up police’s Islamophobia

Picture of the day

When Kashmiris are not allowed to ply vehicles, it is surprising to see vehicles carrying non-local workforce being allowed to enter into IIOJK

HR Violations

(From Jan 1989 till 30 Apr 2021)
Total Killings* 95,776
Custodial killings* 7,169
Civilian arrested 161,672
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 110,409
Women Widowed 22,925
Children Orphaned 107,814
Women gang-raped / Molested 11,240
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody
(Apr 2021)
Total Killings 18
Custodial killings* 0
Tortured/Injured 64
Pellet Injured : 0
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 0
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 0
Civilian arrested 92
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 9
Women Widowed 0
Children Orphaned 0
Women gang-raped / Molested 4
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody​

Casualties : Jan 2015 till Mar 2021

Casualties from Jan 2015 till Mar 2021
After BJP assumed power in IIOJK
Total Killings 1620
Custodial Killings* 143
Tortured/Injured 32494
Civilian arrested 33605
Arson (Houses etc) 4370
Kidnapped or Missing 11
Women Widowed 133
Children Orphaned 304
Women disgraced / Molested 1107

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Atrocities Post 5 Aug 2019

 
Total Killings 325
Custodial Killings* 41
Tortured/Injured 1753
Total pellet Injured 446
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 19
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 144
Civilian arrested 14636
Arson (Houses etc) 1008
Women Widowed 17
Children Orphaned 39
Women disgraced / Molested 106

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Casualties Post-Burhan

(From 8 July 2016 - 31 Mar 2021)
Total Killings * 1366
Custodial Killings 101
Tortured/Injured 29492
Inured by pellets 11400
Eye-sight damaged
(Partially)		 2000
Arrested 26525
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4322
Women Widowed 108
Children Orphaned 244
Women gang-raped / Molested 1043
 *Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Muslim man’s arrest for pro-Palestine social media post shows up police’s Islamophobia

Lucknow, May 27 (KMS): All 32-year-old Yasser Arafat had wanted to do on the night of May 19 when he posted a pro-Palestine image and comment on his social media page was display the courage with which residents of the battered city of Gaza were standing up to Israel.

The citizen journalist from Saraimir town in east Uttar Pradesh’s Azamgarh district was not only trolled by Indian supporters of Israel, but actually arrested in the early hours of May 20 by the Azamgarh police and placed in a lock-up. Although he was out on bail by the evening of May 21, the experience was so harrowing that, according to his family, he remains in a state of shock even today.

Arafat’s post on his Facebook page, which he calls Azamgarh Express and on which he usually posts local news that is sometimes combined with his own views, had simply noted that in Gaza the coming Friday, every house and every vehicle would fly the Palestinian flag.

But some readers among the Azamgarh Express page’s 17 lakh followers appeared to have misread the post as an appeal by Arafat for every Muslim in Azamgarh to raise the Palestinian flag in their home and on their vehicle on the coming Friday.

Although Arafat was quick to post a clarification, Indian supporters of Israel trolled him relentlessly, demanding to know why he had asked his readers to raise the flag of another country in India.


