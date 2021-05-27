Posters warn outsiders against settling in IIOJK

Srinagar, May 27 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir Students and Youth Forum (JKSYF) has denounced the heinous Indian policy of orchestrating a demographic change in the territory.

The JKSYF in a statement issued in Srinagar said that today hundred of posters were pasted across the occupied valley as part of its several months old poster campaign against the continued occupation of Kashmir and its colonial methods of assimilating it permanently in its dominion.

Through the posters, the JKSYF warned the non-state subjects against their settlement in the occupied territory, adding that they would never be allowed to settle there because the Kashmiris would never agree to compromise the demography of their motherland.

The posters read that India was bringing Indian subjects to IIOJK and trying to settle them there taking advantage of the Covid-related lockdowns, but their attempts would be resisted with full force.

The posters called upon the Indian forces to quit Kashmir, reiterating the Kashmiris’ resolve that the resistance would continue till the last Indian soldier leaves the annexed land.

