Protest in Jammu against Modi’s policies

Global community must wake up and respond to SOS calls from IIOJK

HR Violations

(From Jan 1989 till 30 Apr 2021)
Total Killings* 95,776
Custodial killings* 7,169
Civilian arrested 161,672
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 110,409
Women Widowed 22,925
Children Orphaned 107,814
Women gang-raped / Molested 11,240
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody
(Apr 2021)
Total Killings 18
Custodial killings* 0
Tortured/Injured 64
Pellet Injured : 0
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 0
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 0
Civilian arrested 92
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 9
Women Widowed 0
Children Orphaned 0
Women gang-raped / Molested 4
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody​

Casualties : Jan 2015 till Mar 2021

Casualties from Jan 2015 till Mar 2021
After BJP assumed power in IIOJK
Total Killings 1620
Custodial Killings* 143
Tortured/Injured 32494
Civilian arrested 33605
Arson (Houses etc) 4370
Kidnapped or Missing 11
Women Widowed 133
Children Orphaned 304
Women disgraced / Molested 1107

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Atrocities Post 5 Aug 2019

 
Total Killings 325
Custodial Killings* 41
Tortured/Injured 1753
Total pellet Injured 446
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 19
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 144
Civilian arrested 14636
Arson (Houses etc) 1008
Women Widowed 17
Children Orphaned 39
Women disgraced / Molested 106

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Casualties Post-Burhan

(From 8 July 2016 - 31 Mar 2021)
Total Killings * 1366
Custodial Killings 101
Tortured/Injured 29492
Inured by pellets 11400
Eye-sight damaged
(Partially)		 2000
Arrested 26525
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4322
Women Widowed 108
Children Orphaned 244
Women gang-raped / Molested 1043
 *Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Protest in Jammu against Modi’s policies

Protests
Kashmir Media Service

ImageJammu, May 27 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, describing the Modi-led fascist Indian government completely failed in saving the people from death and devastation, the Jammu and Kashmir National Panthers Party (JKNPP) activists led by party chairman, Harsh Dev Singh staged a silent protest in Jammu.

The protestors, carrying placards, sought explanation from the Indian BJP leadership for loss of precious lives due to corona pandemic as well as for raging inflation and growing unemployment.

Addressing the media, Harsh Dev Singh squarely held the Indian BJP rule responsible for the catastrophe that had struck India. Not only had all-pervasive corona terrified the masses but its fall out in the form of deadly diseases like black fungus, white fungus, yellow fungus, septic etc had made the situation worse.

He said the fast spiralling prices of petrol, diesel, LPG, pulses, vegetables, cooking oil etc had multiplied the woes and sufferings of the marginalized sections. Asserting that the BJP government had failed on multiple fronts, Harsh Dev Singh said that it had lost the right to rule especially in the wake of prevalent situation created due to massive avoidable deaths, growing unemployment and raging inflation.

Meanwhile, Asha workers of Rajouri district held a strong protest demonstration at district headquarters, demanding release of their pending wages of two months. Maintaining that they are facing starvation, the workers said that they were protesting outside the office of Chief Medical Officer, Rajouri, for the last two days but have remained unheard by the administration.

ASHA workers of Langate block of Kupwara also staged a protest against the administration for its failure in addressing their demands.

The protesting workers said that they had been rendering their services for almost a decade now without getting regular and adequate salary.

They said that besides their overburdened assignments, their services were being utilised to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic with a meagre remuneration of Rs 1000.

“We want the administration to increase our remuneration so that we can fulfill our basic needs,” they said.


