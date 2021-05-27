Resistance leaders visit advocate Zahid Ali in IIOJK

Srinagar, May 27 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, several resistance leaders including Maulvi Bashir Ahmad, Mushtaqul Islam, Firdous Ahmad Shah and Umar Adil Dar visited the residence of recently released Jamaat-e-Islama chief spokesman, Advocate Zahid Ali in Pulwama.

The leaders hailed the stance and sacrifice of the leader for resolution of the Kashmir dispute.

They, while expressing serious concern over the deteriorating health of the political prisoners languishing in different jails, urged India to release them without any further delay as COVID-19 is a threat to their lives.

They also urged the world human rights bodies to take notice of the prisoners’ plight in view of the dreaded coronavirus in India and in IIOJK.

