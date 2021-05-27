TWI condemns growing Indian oppression in IIOJK

Srinagar, May 27 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Tehreek-e-Wahdat-e-Islami (TWI), a constituent of the All Parties Hurryiat Conference (APHC), has strongly condemned the growing oppression of Indian forces in the territory.

An important meeting of Tehreek-e-Wahdat-e-Islami was held in Badgam under the chairmanship of its Chairman, Khalid Hussein in which the political situation of the territory and organizational issues were thoroughly discussed.

The participants of the meeting deplored that the Indian government had started a new series of atrocities against Kashmiris. The people of Kashmir are facing Indian military siege since August 5, 2019, while last year, the curbs and sanctions had been accelerated in IIOJK in the garb of the Coronavirus. At present the people of the territory are facing dual siege and their routine life has been paralysed, they deplored.

The meeting said that the Indian government had also continued its tactics against Kashmiris in the dangerous situation of Covid-19, adding that, on one side, the movement of Kashmiris was banned and they were being forced to stay in their houses, but, on the other, there was an influx of Indian Hindus in the occupied territory.

The participants of the meeting said that the people of Gujjar Bakaral community were being dislodged from their native land so that Indian Hindus could be settled on their lands.

They further said that despite intensity in the spread of Corona, the lives of detainees had been severely threatened in the jails and their life had been threatened, while curbs and restrictions were imposed on media in the territory to hide the worst situation from the world.

In the meeting, all the Kashmiri martyrs were paid glowing tributes. The participants of the meeting said that despite the Indian brutalities, the morale of Kashmiris was high and were determined to continue their struggle till taking it to its logical conclusion.

The meeting demanded of the global community to take notice of the present situation and stop Indian state terrorism in IIOJK.

