TWI condemns growing Indian oppression in IIOJK

Global community must wake up and respond to SOS calls from IIOJK

HR Violations

(From Jan 1989 till 30 Apr 2021)
Total Killings* 95,776
Custodial killings* 7,169
Civilian arrested 161,672
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 110,409
Women Widowed 22,925
Children Orphaned 107,814
Women gang-raped / Molested 11,240
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody
(Apr 2021)
Total Killings 18
Custodial killings* 0
Tortured/Injured 64
Pellet Injured : 0
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 0
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 0
Civilian arrested 92
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 9
Women Widowed 0
Children Orphaned 0
Women gang-raped / Molested 4
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody​

Casualties : Jan 2015 till Mar 2021

Casualties from Jan 2015 till Mar 2021
After BJP assumed power in IIOJK
Total Killings 1620
Custodial Killings* 143
Tortured/Injured 32494
Civilian arrested 33605
Arson (Houses etc) 4370
Kidnapped or Missing 11
Women Widowed 133
Children Orphaned 304
Women disgraced / Molested 1107

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Atrocities Post 5 Aug 2019

 
Total Killings 325
Custodial Killings* 41
Tortured/Injured 1753
Total pellet Injured 446
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 19
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 144
Civilian arrested 14636
Arson (Houses etc) 1008
Women Widowed 17
Children Orphaned 39
Women disgraced / Molested 106

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Casualties Post-Burhan

(From 8 July 2016 - 31 Mar 2021)
Total Killings * 1366
Custodial Killings 101
Tortured/Injured 29492
Inured by pellets 11400
Eye-sight damaged
(Partially)		 2000
Arrested 26525
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4322
Women Widowed 108
Children Orphaned 244
Women gang-raped / Molested 1043
 *Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

TWI condemns growing Indian oppression in IIOJK

Kashmir Media Service

Tehreek e Kashmir started a campaign against Indian atrocities in indian oSrinagar, May 27 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Tehreek-e-Wahdat-e-Islami (TWI), a constituent of the All Parties Hurryiat Conference (APHC), has strongly condemned the growing oppression of Indian forces in the territory.

An important meeting of Tehreek-e-Wahdat-e-Islami was held in Badgam under the chairmanship of its Chairman, Khalid Hussein in which the political situation of the territory and organizational issues were thoroughly discussed.

The participants of the meeting deplored that the Indian government had started a new series of atrocities against Kashmiris. The people of Kashmir are facing Indian military siege since August 5, 2019, while last year, the curbs and sanctions had been accelerated in IIOJK in the garb of the Coronavirus. At present the people of the territory are facing dual siege and their routine life has been paralysed, they deplored.

The meeting said that the Indian government had also continued its tactics against Kashmiris in the dangerous situation of Covid-19, adding that, on one side, the movement of Kashmiris was banned and they were being forced to stay in their houses, but, on the other, there was an influx of Indian Hindus in the occupied territory.

The participants of the meeting said that the people of Gujjar Bakaral community were being dislodged from their native land so that Indian Hindus could be settled on their lands.

They further said that despite intensity in the spread of Corona, the lives of detainees had been severely threatened in the jails and their life had been threatened, while curbs and restrictions were imposed on media in the territory to hide the worst situation from the world.

In the meeting, all the Kashmiri martyrs were paid glowing tributes. The participants of the meeting said that despite the Indian brutalities, the morale of Kashmiris was high and were determined to continue their struggle till taking it to its logical conclusion.

The meeting demanded of the global community to take notice of the present situation and stop Indian state terrorism in IIOJK.


