2 brothers among 6 booked under UAPA in IIOJK

Srinagar, May 28 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), the police have booked six persons from south Kashmir’s Islamabad district including two brothers under the Unlawful Activities [Prevention] Act (UAPA).

The youth have been identified as Javid Ahmed Bhat, (30), Zubair Ahmed Bhat (26), Fareed Ahmed Mangnoo and Muzaffar Ahmed Mangnoo, and Zahoor Ahmed Mir, all residents of Sheikhpora Vailoo Kokarnag and Muhammad Amin Dar, also a labourer by profession and a resident of Darpora Devalgam.

“Along with UAPA, they have been booked under Arms act as well,” the police officer told media.

The police booked the youth after investigations into a cordon and search operation in Kokernag area of the district in which three youth were martyred on May 11. Three youth Ilyas Ahmad Dar alias Sameer resident of Danwathpora Kokernag, Ubaid Shafi alias Abdullah resident of Batamaloo Srinagar and Aqib Ahmad Lone alias Sahil resident of Khandaypora Kulgam were martyred during the cordon and search operation in the areae earlier this month.

