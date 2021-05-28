APHC-AJK holds demo in Islamabad against Indian atrocities in IIOJK

Picture of the day

Kashmir Media Service

Global community must wake up and respond to SOS calls from IIOJK

Radio Sada e Hurriyat

HR Violations

(From Jan 1989 till 30 Apr 2021)
Total Killings* 95,776
Custodial killings* 7,169
Civilian arrested 161,672
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 110,409
Women Widowed 22,925
Children Orphaned 107,814
Women gang-raped / Molested 11,240
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody
(Apr 2021)
Total Killings 18
Custodial killings* 0
Tortured/Injured 64
Pellet Injured : 0
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 0
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 0
Civilian arrested 92
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 9
Women Widowed 0
Children Orphaned 0
Women gang-raped / Molested 4
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody​

Casualties : Jan 2015 till Mar 2021

Casualties from Jan 2015 till Mar 2021
After BJP assumed power in IIOJK
Total Killings 1620
Custodial Killings* 143
Tortured/Injured 32494
Civilian arrested 33605
Arson (Houses etc) 4370
Kidnapped or Missing 11
Women Widowed 133
Children Orphaned 304
Women disgraced / Molested 1107

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Atrocities Post 5 Aug 2019

 
Total Killings 325
Custodial Killings* 41
Tortured/Injured 1753
Total pellet Injured 446
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 19
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 144
Civilian arrested 14636
Arson (Houses etc) 1008
Women Widowed 17
Children Orphaned 39
Women disgraced / Molested 106

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Casualties Post-Burhan

(From 8 July 2016 - 31 Mar 2021)
Total Killings * 1366
Custodial Killings 101
Tortured/Injured 29492
Inured by pellets 11400
Eye-sight damaged
(Partially)		 2000
Arrested 26525
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4322
Women Widowed 108
Children Orphaned 244
Women gang-raped / Molested 1043
 *Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Archive: Current Month

May 2021
M T W T F S S
« Apr    
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31  

Archives

APHC-AJK holds demo in Islamabad against Indian atrocities in IIOJK

Protests Add comments
Kashmir Media Service

Islamabad, May 28 (KMS): The All Parties Hurriyat Conference Azad Jammu and Kashmir (APHC-AJK) chapter organized a demonstration outside the National Press Club, Islamabad, today, against the Indian brutalities in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Addressing on the occasion, APHC-AJK leaders deplored that Indian troops had made the life of the people of IIOJK miserable. They said that the troops were killing innocent Kashmiri youth on daily basis and this killing spree was continuing unabated.

The Hurriyat leaders said by killing the youth, India cannot suppress the freedom sentiment of the Kashmiri people. They said the unrelenting military siege and corona lock-down have aggravated the humanitarian crisis in the occupied territory. They said that India must realize the fact that the delay in the resolution of the Kashmir dispute was leading New Delhi to destruction.

The Hurriyat leaders said that for the last over 73 years in General and during the last three decades in particular, India was trying to suppress the Kashmiris’ freedom struggle through military might on one hand, and was hatching conspiracies to change the demographic composition of the territory on the other.

The APHC-AJK leaders expressed serious concern over the Indian atrocities on the people of IIOJK. They appealed to the world community to take cognizance of the grave human rights violations being perpetrated by Indian troops in the occupied territory and play role in the resolution of the Kashmir dispute by giving the Kashmiris their inalienable right to self-determination.


Leave a Reply

Kashmir Media Service | Login
%d bloggers like this: