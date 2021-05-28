APHC-AJK holds demo in Islamabad against Indian atrocities in IIOJK

Islamabad, May 28 (KMS): The All Parties Hurriyat Conference Azad Jammu and Kashmir (APHC-AJK) chapter organized a demonstration outside the National Press Club, Islamabad, today, against the Indian brutalities in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Addressing on the occasion, APHC-AJK leaders deplored that Indian troops had made the life of the people of IIOJK miserable. They said that the troops were killing innocent Kashmiri youth on daily basis and this killing spree was continuing unabated.

The Hurriyat leaders said by killing the youth, India cannot suppress the freedom sentiment of the Kashmiri people. They said the unrelenting military siege and corona lock-down have aggravated the humanitarian crisis in the occupied territory. They said that India must realize the fact that the delay in the resolution of the Kashmir dispute was leading New Delhi to destruction.

The Hurriyat leaders said that for the last over 73 years in General and during the last three decades in particular, India was trying to suppress the Kashmiris’ freedom struggle through military might on one hand, and was hatching conspiracies to change the demographic composition of the territory on the other.

The APHC-AJK leaders expressed serious concern over the Indian atrocities on the people of IIOJK. They appealed to the world community to take cognizance of the grave human rights violations being perpetrated by Indian troops in the occupied territory and play role in the resolution of the Kashmir dispute by giving the Kashmiris their inalienable right to self-determination.

Like this: Like Loading...