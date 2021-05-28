APHC condemns use of brute force to stop peaceful protests

Picture of the day

Global community must wake up and respond to SOS calls from IIOJK

HR Violations

(From Jan 1989 till 30 Apr 2021)
Total Killings* 95,776
Custodial killings* 7,169
Civilian arrested 161,672
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 110,409
Women Widowed 22,925
Children Orphaned 107,814
Women gang-raped / Molested 11,240
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody
(Apr 2021)
Total Killings 18
Custodial killings* 0
Tortured/Injured 64
Pellet Injured : 0
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 0
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 0
Civilian arrested 92
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 9
Women Widowed 0
Children Orphaned 0
Women gang-raped / Molested 4
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody​

Casualties : Jan 2015 till Mar 2021

Casualties from Jan 2015 till Mar 2021
After BJP assumed power in IIOJK
Total Killings 1620
Custodial Killings* 143
Tortured/Injured 32494
Civilian arrested 33605
Arson (Houses etc) 4370
Kidnapped or Missing 11
Women Widowed 133
Children Orphaned 304
Women disgraced / Molested 1107

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Atrocities Post 5 Aug 2019

 
Total Killings 325
Custodial Killings* 41
Tortured/Injured 1753
Total pellet Injured 446
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 19
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 144
Civilian arrested 14636
Arson (Houses etc) 1008
Women Widowed 17
Children Orphaned 39
Women disgraced / Molested 106

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Casualties Post-Burhan

(From 8 July 2016 - 31 Mar 2021)
Total Killings * 1366
Custodial Killings 101
Tortured/Injured 29492
Inured by pellets 11400
Eye-sight damaged
(Partially)		 2000
Arrested 26525
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4322
Women Widowed 108
Children Orphaned 244
Women gang-raped / Molested 1043
 *Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

APHC condemns use of brute force to stop peaceful protests

Srinagar, May 28 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) has strongly condemned the use of brute force to stop peaceful protests against the non-availability of medical facilities and vaccines essential to fight coronavirus pandemic.

The APHC Working Vice Chairman, Ghulam Ahmed Gulzar in a statement issued in Srinagar said that the Narendra Modi-led fascist Indian regime was deliberately playing with the lives of the oppressed people of IIOJK. He said the Kashmiri people are in distress due to the acute shortage of the COVID vaccines and the basic amenities of life. He said, in this odd situation, the Indian fascist regime is testing the patience of the besieged and furious people who have come to roads protesting against the Modi-led Indian regime.

The APHC leader said amid strict curfew and lockdown imposed almost for the last 22 months, people are confronted with unemployment, inflation and widespread economic depression and a great threat to their lives posed by the COVID-19 on one hand, and the atrocities, killings, illegal arrests, human rights abuses and loot and plunder perpetrated by Indian occupational forces with impunity, on the other.

Ghulam Ahmed Gulzar denounced the brute action against the peaceful protests organised by the people at Anchar Soura in Srinagar and other parts of the Kashmir Valley. He termed the present grim situation as a prelude for the mass uprising against the Indian brutalities and illegal occupation of Jammu and Kashmir.

The APHC Working Vice Chairman expressed grief over the killing of a girl at Tarathpora in Handwara in a landmine blast. He said that the installation of military camps in residential areas was responsible for the huge loss of human lives in the territory as the Indian forces’ personnel in the vast residential areas had planted landmines and explosive material which had endangered lives of the local population.

Ghulam Ahmad Gulzar expressed concern over the deteriorating health of the two sons of martyred Hurriyat leader, Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai, in Kupwara jail who have been tested Covid positive. He said that the Indian fascist regime was hell bent to impose a terror atmosphere by using draconian laws and all methods of state terrorism to suppress the freedom sentiments of the brave Kashmiri people.

The APHC leader urged the UN and the OIC to take cognizance of the infernal situation prevailing in the territory, especially in the wake of devastating COVID-19 pandemic when the people of Kashmir are striving for their lives and are caught between the devil and the deep sea. “Since the subjugated people of Kashmir have been deprived of the fundamental rights, the responsibility lies on the UN to help resolve the long-pending Kashmir dispute to ensure the security and safety of the people caught in such a catastrophe,” he maintained.


