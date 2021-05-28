APHC condemns use of brute force to stop peaceful protests

Srinagar, May 28 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) has strongly condemned the use of brute force to stop peaceful protests against the non-availability of medical facilities and vaccines essential to fight coronavirus pandemic.

The APHC Working Vice Chairman, Ghulam Ahmed Gulzar in a statement issued in Srinagar said that the Narendra Modi-led fascist Indian regime was deliberately playing with the lives of the oppressed people of IIOJK. He said the Kashmiri people are in distress due to the acute shortage of the COVID vaccines and the basic amenities of life. He said, in this odd situation, the Indian fascist regime is testing the patience of the besieged and furious people who have come to roads protesting against the Modi-led Indian regime.

The APHC leader said amid strict curfew and lockdown imposed almost for the last 22 months, people are confronted with unemployment, inflation and widespread economic depression and a great threat to their lives posed by the COVID-19 on one hand, and the atrocities, killings, illegal arrests, human rights abuses and loot and plunder perpetrated by Indian occupational forces with impunity, on the other.

Ghulam Ahmed Gulzar denounced the brute action against the peaceful protests organised by the people at Anchar Soura in Srinagar and other parts of the Kashmir Valley. He termed the present grim situation as a prelude for the mass uprising against the Indian brutalities and illegal occupation of Jammu and Kashmir.

The APHC Working Vice Chairman expressed grief over the killing of a girl at Tarathpora in Handwara in a landmine blast. He said that the installation of military camps in residential areas was responsible for the huge loss of human lives in the territory as the Indian forces’ personnel in the vast residential areas had planted landmines and explosive material which had endangered lives of the local population.

Ghulam Ahmad Gulzar expressed concern over the deteriorating health of the two sons of martyred Hurriyat leader, Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai, in Kupwara jail who have been tested Covid positive. He said that the Indian fascist regime was hell bent to impose a terror atmosphere by using draconian laws and all methods of state terrorism to suppress the freedom sentiments of the brave Kashmiri people.

The APHC leader urged the UN and the OIC to take cognizance of the infernal situation prevailing in the territory, especially in the wake of devastating COVID-19 pandemic when the people of Kashmir are striving for their lives and are caught between the devil and the deep sea. “Since the subjugated people of Kashmir have been deprived of the fundamental rights, the responsibility lies on the UN to help resolve the long-pending Kashmir dispute to ensure the security and safety of the people caught in such a catastrophe,” he maintained.

