Bloodshed in Kashmir reminds of Britain’s bloody colonial past: Chinese FM spokesman

Global community must wake up and respond to SOS calls from IIOJK

HR Violations

(From Jan 1989 till 30 Apr 2021)
Total Killings* 95,776
Custodial killings* 7,169
Civilian arrested 161,672
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 110,409
Women Widowed 22,925
Children Orphaned 107,814
Women gang-raped / Molested 11,240
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody
(Apr 2021)
Total Killings 18
Custodial killings* 0
Tortured/Injured 64
Pellet Injured : 0
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 0
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 0
Civilian arrested 92
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 9
Women Widowed 0
Children Orphaned 0
Women gang-raped / Molested 4
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody​

Casualties : Jan 2015 till Mar 2021

Casualties from Jan 2015 till Mar 2021
After BJP assumed power in IIOJK
Total Killings 1620
Custodial Killings* 143
Tortured/Injured 32494
Civilian arrested 33605
Arson (Houses etc) 4370
Kidnapped or Missing 11
Women Widowed 133
Children Orphaned 304
Women disgraced / Molested 1107

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Atrocities Post 5 Aug 2019

 
Total Killings 325
Custodial Killings* 41
Tortured/Injured 1753
Total pellet Injured 446
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 19
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 144
Civilian arrested 14636
Arson (Houses etc) 1008
Women Widowed 17
Children Orphaned 39
Women disgraced / Molested 106

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Casualties Post-Burhan

(From 8 July 2016 - 31 Mar 2021)
Total Killings * 1366
Custodial Killings 101
Tortured/Injured 29492
Inured by pellets 11400
Eye-sight damaged
(Partially)		 2000
Arrested 26525
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4322
Women Widowed 108
Children Orphaned 244
Women gang-raped / Molested 1043
 *Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Bloodshed in Kashmir reminds of Britain’s bloody colonial past: Chinese FM spokesman

Beijing, May 28 (KMS): The spokesperson for the Chinese foreign affairs ministry, Lijian Zhao, said on Friday that in order for Britain to absolve itself of its “bloody colonial past,” it needs to stop bloodshed in Kashmir.

“As long as the bloodshed in Kashmir continues, Britain can never clean itself from its bloody colonial past,” Lijian Zhao said in a series of Tweets posted on Friday while quoting an article published in China’s premier news agency Xinhua’s website.

Zhao has formerly served in the Chinese consulate in Islamabad and is notable for his distinguished diplomatic career. He has maintained a visible presence on social media platforms, especially the microblogging site Twitter and Facebook.

While referring to the vast empire amassed by the British in the 20th century, Zhao said, “If British India was the jewel in the crown of the British Empire, then Kashmir has been the biggest crack in it when the crown finally fell over on that land.”

The article published on Xinhua carried a similar title, “Kashmir: A Crack in the Jewel in the Crown of the British Empire” which was all praise for the valley’s natural beauty. “It is a marvelous scenic place on Earth. Its four seasons are testimony to the timeless beauty which has been portrayed in the lyrics of poetry,” the article read.

The Chinese government official used some strong words when he outrightly, without mincing any words, blamed the British for sowing hatred in the subcontinent. He attributed the contemporary rivalry between the South Asian neighbors, Pakistan and India, to the “hatred injected by the British empire.”

“The British Empire fell, but the poison of hatred has been injected into the body politic of two peoples for decades to come,” the Chinese foreign office spokesperson said while holding Britain responsible for the enmity prevalent in the region.

Calling attention to the greed that influenced the decisions of the British empire, Lijian Zhao said, “The land once as pristine as its famous Kashmir Sapphires was carved by innumerable scars, cracked by the greed of imperialists and soaked by the tears of people in fear.”


