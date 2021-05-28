Concern voiced over militarisation of space and artificial intelligence by India

Picture of the day

Kashmir Media Service

Global community must wake up and respond to SOS calls from IIOJK

Radio Sada e Hurriyat

HR Violations

(From Jan 1989 till 30 Apr 2021)
Total Killings* 95,776
Custodial killings* 7,169
Civilian arrested 161,672
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 110,409
Women Widowed 22,925
Children Orphaned 107,814
Women gang-raped / Molested 11,240
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody
(Apr 2021)
Total Killings 18
Custodial killings* 0
Tortured/Injured 64
Pellet Injured : 0
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 0
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 0
Civilian arrested 92
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 9
Women Widowed 0
Children Orphaned 0
Women gang-raped / Molested 4
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody​

Casualties : Jan 2015 till Mar 2021

Casualties from Jan 2015 till Mar 2021
After BJP assumed power in IIOJK
Total Killings 1620
Custodial Killings* 143
Tortured/Injured 32494
Civilian arrested 33605
Arson (Houses etc) 4370
Kidnapped or Missing 11
Women Widowed 133
Children Orphaned 304
Women disgraced / Molested 1107

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Atrocities Post 5 Aug 2019

 
Total Killings 325
Custodial Killings* 41
Tortured/Injured 1753
Total pellet Injured 446
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 19
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 144
Civilian arrested 14636
Arson (Houses etc) 1008
Women Widowed 17
Children Orphaned 39
Women disgraced / Molested 106

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Casualties Post-Burhan

(From 8 July 2016 - 31 Mar 2021)
Total Killings * 1366
Custodial Killings 101
Tortured/Injured 29492
Inured by pellets 11400
Eye-sight damaged
(Partially)		 2000
Arrested 26525
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4322
Women Widowed 108
Children Orphaned 244
Women gang-raped / Molested 1043
 *Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Concern voiced over militarisation of space and artificial intelligence by India

Misc Add comments
Kashmir Media Service

Islamabad, May 28 (KMS): Officials termed militarisation of space and artificial intelligence by India through western support an emerging threat for Pakistan’s security.

This was the upshot of a discussion hosted by the Islamabad Policy Institute on the occasion of the 23rd anniversary of the 1998 nuclear tests.

The two panelists at the discussion titled ‘Pakistan’s Quest for Peace and Strategic Stability in South Asia’ were Adviser to Strategic Plans Division Ambassador Zamir Akram and Director General Arms Control and Disarmament at the Foreign Office Kamran Akhtar.

The panelists did reiterate their concerns about the “tenuous” strategic stability of the region and India’s aggressive posture, including its plans for disarming pre-emptive strikes against Pakistan’s nuclear arsenal in a conflict, but they specifically emphasised the emerging challenges which, they said, could not be ignored anymore.

Ambassador Akram in his presentation noted that India was working on integrating new warfare technologies — cyberwarfare, artificial intelligence, robotics and lethal autonomous weapons — in its arsenal with the American support.

“Pakistan will have to respond to these developments and cannot remain complacent,” he stressed.

He said the anti-satellite weapon tested by India in March 2019 brought a qualitative change in the threat spectrum because of the danger to the country’s nascent space infrastructure from India.– Courtesy Dawn


