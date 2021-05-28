Picture of the day

HR Violations

(From Jan 1989 till 30 Apr 2021)
Total Killings* 95,776
Custodial killings* 7,169
Civilian arrested 161,672
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 110,409
Women Widowed 22,925
Children Orphaned 107,814
Women gang-raped / Molested 11,240
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody
(Apr 2021)
Total Killings 18
Custodial killings* 0
Tortured/Injured 64
Pellet Injured : 0
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 0
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 0
Civilian arrested 92
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 9
Women Widowed 0
Children Orphaned 0
Women gang-raped / Molested 4
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody​

Casualties : Jan 2015 till Mar 2021

Casualties from Jan 2015 till Mar 2021
After BJP assumed power in IIOJK
Total Killings 1620
Custodial Killings* 143
Tortured/Injured 32494
Civilian arrested 33605
Arson (Houses etc) 4370
Kidnapped or Missing 11
Women Widowed 133
Children Orphaned 304
Women disgraced / Molested 1107

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Atrocities Post 5 Aug 2019

 
Total Killings 325
Custodial Killings* 41
Tortured/Injured 1753
Total pellet Injured 446
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 19
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 144
Civilian arrested 14636
Arson (Houses etc) 1008
Women Widowed 17
Children Orphaned 39
Women disgraced / Molested 106

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Casualties Post-Burhan

(From 8 July 2016 - 31 Mar 2021)
Total Killings * 1366
Custodial Killings 101
Tortured/Injured 29492
Inured by pellets 11400
Eye-sight damaged
(Partially)		 2000
Arrested 26525
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4322
Women Widowed 108
Children Orphaned 244
Women gang-raped / Molested 1043
 *Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Coronavirus: Different vaccines given to 20 in India jab mix up

Coronavirus Add comments
Kashmir Media Service

New Delhi, May 28 (KMS): Twenty people in north India have been given two different coronavirus jabs for their first and second doses.

They were given a shot of Covishield (AstraZeneca) in early April, but then got the locally developed Covaxin as part of their second dose in May.

India has not allowed the mixing of vaccines and studies are going on around the world to see if different doses can be safely administered.

Officials said the 20 people were healthy and had no side effects.

Officials in Siddharthnagar district in Uttar Pradesh state said they had launched an inquiry into the “administrative oversight”.

Sandeep Chaudhary, Chief Medical Officer of Siddharthnagar, told the local NDTV news channel that he had asked for an explanation from “those who are guilty” and vowed to take action against them.

Some villagers said that they were afraid that the “vaccine cocktail” would have an adverse impact on them in the coming weeks.

Covaxin is an inactivated vaccine which means that it is made up of killed coronaviruses, making it safe to be injected into the body.

Meanwhile Covishield, which is the local name for the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine is being manufactured locally by the Serum Institute of India, the world’s largest vaccine manufacturer. It is made from a weakened version of a common cold virus (known as an adenovirus) from chimpanzees. It has been modified to look more like coronavirus – although it can’t cause illness and is safe.

Scientists are still studying if vaccines made on different platforms can be given to the same person. The “goof up” comes amid a severe shortage of vaccines doses across the country.

The government has opened vaccinations for everyone above the age of 18 but hasn’t procured enough to speed up the drive.

The sluggishness of the drive has only exacerbated the impact of a devastating second wave of the virus that has overwhelmed hospitals and even crematoriums in recent weeks.

The mix up comes amid a raging second wave of the pandemic. It has become one the worst affected countries with more than 2.7 million cases.

It has also reported more than 300,000 deaths from the virus though experts fear the real number is many times higher. — Courtesy BBC


