HR Violations

(From Jan 1989 till 30 Apr 2021)
Total Killings* 95,776
Custodial killings* 7,169
Civilian arrested 161,672
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 110,409
Women Widowed 22,925
Children Orphaned 107,814
Women gang-raped / Molested 11,240
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody
(Apr 2021)
Total Killings 18
Custodial killings* 0
Tortured/Injured 64
Pellet Injured : 0
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 0
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 0
Civilian arrested 92
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 9
Women Widowed 0
Children Orphaned 0
Women gang-raped / Molested 4
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody​

Casualties : Jan 2015 till Mar 2021

Casualties from Jan 2015 till Mar 2021
After BJP assumed power in IIOJK
Total Killings 1620
Custodial Killings* 143
Tortured/Injured 32494
Civilian arrested 33605
Arson (Houses etc) 4370
Kidnapped or Missing 11
Women Widowed 133
Children Orphaned 304
Women disgraced / Molested 1107

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Atrocities Post 5 Aug 2019

 
Total Killings 325
Custodial Killings* 41
Tortured/Injured 1753
Total pellet Injured 446
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 19
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 144
Civilian arrested 14636
Arson (Houses etc) 1008
Women Widowed 17
Children Orphaned 39
Women disgraced / Molested 106

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Casualties Post-Burhan

(From 8 July 2016 - 31 Mar 2021)
Total Killings * 1366
Custodial Killings 101
Tortured/Injured 29492
Inured by pellets 11400
Eye-sight damaged
(Partially)		 2000
Arrested 26525
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4322
Women Widowed 108
Children Orphaned 244
Women gang-raped / Molested 1043
 *Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

COVID-19 wreaking havoc in India

#CovidDevastatesIndia

Islamabad, May 28 (KMS): The coronavirus is roaring in rural India while urban city centers are already writhing in pain.

A report released by the Research Section of Kashmir Media Service, today, said, Narendra Modi’s mismanagement of Covid crisis is earning him criticism all over the world as people have been flaying Modi and his government machinery for showing complacency while dealing with Covid crisis. Modi’s rating has fallen to new low as India reels from pandemic, it maintained.

The Human Rights Watch (HRW) in its report had deplored that abandoned corpses in rural India indicate surge in Covid deaths, the report said.

It maintained that reports are emerging that Covid is spreading like wildfire in rural India but the Modi-led fascist Indian government is facing utter failure in handling the pandemic situation. Ominous scenes of bodies burning in overwhelmed crematoriums have become an everyday occurrence in Modi’s India, it added.

The report said, the US data intelligence company, Morning Consult’s tracker says that India’s Covid-19 caseload is eroding Modi’s support base.

Pertinently, Indian political parties and international media are blaming Narendra Modi for the surge in the infections and deaths in the country as he held mammoth election rallies and allowed Hindu festival Kumbh Mela at Haridwar in the Indian state of Uttarakhand.

The report said, Indian authorities should focus on solutions, not misguided, abusive policies to address the pandemic situation.


