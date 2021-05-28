COVID-19 wreaking havoc in India

#CovidDevastatesIndia

Islamabad, May 28 (KMS): The coronavirus is roaring in rural India while urban city centers are already writhing in pain.

A report released by the Research Section of Kashmir Media Service, today, said, Narendra Modi’s mismanagement of Covid crisis is earning him criticism all over the world as people have been flaying Modi and his government machinery for showing complacency while dealing with Covid crisis. Modi’s rating has fallen to new low as India reels from pandemic, it maintained.

The Human Rights Watch (HRW) in its report had deplored that abandoned corpses in rural India indicate surge in Covid deaths, the report said.

It maintained that reports are emerging that Covid is spreading like wildfire in rural India but the Modi-led fascist Indian government is facing utter failure in handling the pandemic situation. Ominous scenes of bodies burning in overwhelmed crematoriums have become an everyday occurrence in Modi’s India, it added.

The report said, the US data intelligence company, Morning Consult’s tracker says that India’s Covid-19 caseload is eroding Modi’s support base.

Pertinently, Indian political parties and international media are blaming Narendra Modi for the surge in the infections and deaths in the country as he held mammoth election rallies and allowed Hindu festival Kumbh Mela at Haridwar in the Indian state of Uttarakhand.

The report said, Indian authorities should focus on solutions, not misguided, abusive policies to address the pandemic situation.

