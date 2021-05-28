Picture of the day

Global community must wake up and respond to SOS calls from IIOJK

HR Violations

(From Jan 1989 till 30 Apr 2021)
Total Killings* 95,776
Custodial killings* 7,169
Civilian arrested 161,672
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 110,409
Women Widowed 22,925
Children Orphaned 107,814
Women gang-raped / Molested 11,240
(Apr 2021)
Total Killings 18
Custodial killings* 0
Tortured/Injured 64
Pellet Injured : 0
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 0
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 0
Civilian arrested 92
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 9
Women Widowed 0
Children Orphaned 0
Women gang-raped / Molested 4
Casualties : Jan 2015 till Mar 2021

Casualties from Jan 2015 till Mar 2021
After BJP assumed power in IIOJK
Total Killings 1620
Custodial Killings* 143
Tortured/Injured 32494
Civilian arrested 33605
Arson (Houses etc) 4370
Kidnapped or Missing 11
Women Widowed 133
Children Orphaned 304
Women disgraced / Molested 1107

Atrocities Post 5 Aug 2019

 
Total Killings 325
Custodial Killings* 41
Tortured/Injured 1753
Total pellet Injured 446
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 19
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 144
Civilian arrested 14636
Arson (Houses etc) 1008
Women Widowed 17
Children Orphaned 39
Women disgraced / Molested 106

Casualties Post-Burhan

(From 8 July 2016 - 31 Mar 2021)
Total Killings * 1366
Custodial Killings 101
Tortured/Injured 29492
Inured by pellets 11400
Eye-sight damaged
(Partially)		 2000
Arrested 26525
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4322
Women Widowed 108
Children Orphaned 244
Women gang-raped / Molested 1043
 *Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

‘Detention of Sehrai’s sons worst example of colonial mindset’

Srinagar, May 28 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Tehreek-e-Muzahamat and Jammu and Kashmir Political Resistance Movement have termed the continued illegal detention of Rashid Sehrai and Mujahid Sehrai, sons of martyred senior APHC leader Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai, as the worst example of colonial and wicked mindset.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the Tehreek-e-Muzahamat Chairman, Bilal Ahmed Siddiqui, in a statement issued in Srinagar deplored that both sons of Sehrai Sahab had contracted COVID-19 in jail due to inhuman behaviour of the occupation authorities.

Terming these acts of political vendetta highly immoral and condemnable, he said, the entire population of Kashmir salutes this brave family besides their iconic father.

Bilal Siddiqui appealed to the world human rights organisations to take cognizance of this attitude and use their mandate to persuade the Indian authorities to mend their autocratic attitude towards the family of Ashraf Sehrai.

The JKPRM General Secretary, Dr Musaib, in a statement in Srinagar demanded release of Ashraf Sehrai’s sons as both are infected with Covid-19. He deplored that in the absence of medical treatment, the political prisoners were feeling helpless and were in mental distress. It would be prudent to release all prisoners, keeping in view the alarming situation due to COVID-19, he added.

He said, even the Indian Supreme Court had ordered release of prisoners on parole or bail but the occupation authorities were not obeying its orders.


