‘Detention of Sehrai’s sons worst example of colonial mindset’

Srinagar, May 28 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Tehreek-e-Muzahamat and Jammu and Kashmir Political Resistance Movement have termed the continued illegal detention of Rashid Sehrai and Mujahid Sehrai, sons of martyred senior APHC leader Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai, as the worst example of colonial and wicked mindset.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the Tehreek-e-Muzahamat Chairman, Bilal Ahmed Siddiqui, in a statement issued in Srinagar deplored that both sons of Sehrai Sahab had contracted COVID-19 in jail due to inhuman behaviour of the occupation authorities.

Terming these acts of political vendetta highly immoral and condemnable, he said, the entire population of Kashmir salutes this brave family besides their iconic father.

Bilal Siddiqui appealed to the world human rights organisations to take cognizance of this attitude and use their mandate to persuade the Indian authorities to mend their autocratic attitude towards the family of Ashraf Sehrai.

The JKPRM General Secretary, Dr Musaib, in a statement in Srinagar demanded release of Ashraf Sehrai’s sons as both are infected with Covid-19. He deplored that in the absence of medical treatment, the political prisoners were feeling helpless and were in mental distress. It would be prudent to release all prisoners, keeping in view the alarming situation due to COVID-19, he added.

He said, even the Indian Supreme Court had ordered release of prisoners on parole or bail but the occupation authorities were not obeying its orders.

