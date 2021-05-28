Feature: Doctors struggling to fill shifts as COVID-19 patients overwhelm hospitals

Picture of the day

Kashmir Media Service

Global community must wake up and respond to SOS calls from IIOJK

Radio Sada e Hurriyat

HR Violations

(From Jan 1989 till 30 Apr 2021)
Total Killings* 95,776
Custodial killings* 7,169
Civilian arrested 161,672
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 110,409
Women Widowed 22,925
Children Orphaned 107,814
Women gang-raped / Molested 11,240
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody
(Apr 2021)
Total Killings 18
Custodial killings* 0
Tortured/Injured 64
Pellet Injured : 0
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 0
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 0
Civilian arrested 92
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 9
Women Widowed 0
Children Orphaned 0
Women gang-raped / Molested 4
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody​

Casualties : Jan 2015 till Mar 2021

Casualties from Jan 2015 till Mar 2021
After BJP assumed power in IIOJK
Total Killings 1620
Custodial Killings* 143
Tortured/Injured 32494
Civilian arrested 33605
Arson (Houses etc) 4370
Kidnapped or Missing 11
Women Widowed 133
Children Orphaned 304
Women disgraced / Molested 1107

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Atrocities Post 5 Aug 2019

 
Total Killings 325
Custodial Killings* 41
Tortured/Injured 1753
Total pellet Injured 446
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 19
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 144
Civilian arrested 14636
Arson (Houses etc) 1008
Women Widowed 17
Children Orphaned 39
Women disgraced / Molested 106

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Casualties Post-Burhan

(From 8 July 2016 - 31 Mar 2021)
Total Killings * 1366
Custodial Killings 101
Tortured/Injured 29492
Inured by pellets 11400
Eye-sight damaged
(Partially)		 2000
Arrested 26525
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4322
Women Widowed 108
Children Orphaned 244
Women gang-raped / Molested 1043
 *Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Archive: Current Month

May 2021
M T W T F S S
« Apr    
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31  

Archives

Feature: Doctors struggling to fill shifts as COVID-19 patients overwhelm hospitals

Coronavirus Add comments
Kashmir Media Service

Kelsie Sandoval

Record-setting COVID-19 cases, alarming death tolls, and overstretched hospitals in India have doctors feeling burnt out, according to Bloomberg News.

“Now, I’m scared of building relationships with patients. At first I did that, and then I would come back for my next shift and see their empty bed, and that would break my heart. Even the fact that I now refer to them as “the patient.” I would have used a name before,” Gautam Harigovind, a Doctors Without Borders worker in India, said in a blog post for the organization.

Harigovind also said there’s not enough medical staff to tend to the influx of patients, and the combination of working in humid weather with a protective suit is “unimaginable.”

Dozens of doctors told Bloomberg that they’re feeling the same way: burnt out, exhausted, and anxious.

As a result, Harigovind said in his post, they’re struggling to fill staffing slots – turning to graduates instead who are “thrust into something that nobody really expected or can really fathom.”

“Right now, it’s three days and you’re burned out. Even if your shift is only six hours, those are COVID-19 hours. It’s the conditions, and the sheer number of patients,” Harigovind wrote.

India set a global record of daily cases – but experts say the true rate could be 5 times higher
Since the beginning of the pandemic, India has had over 27 million COVID-19 cases – second only to the US – and over 300,000 COVID-19 deaths, according to Worldometer.

India’s second wave started in February 2021, and, on May 1, the country set a global record of daily COVID-19 cases – 401,993 in just 24 hours. Experts believe that is an underestimate.

“From all the modeling we’ve done, we believe the true number of deaths is two to five times what is being reported,” Bhramar Mukherjee, an epidemiologist at the University of Michigan, told the New York Times.

Experts say there are multiple reasons driving the soaring case counts: a “double mutant” variant, mass gatherings, and a bumpy vaccine rollout. As a result of the rapid spread, hospitals are running out of beds and people are stealing oxygen from hospitals to help treat their loved ones affected by COVID-19. — Courtesy Business Insider


Leave a Reply

Kashmir Media Service | Login
%d bloggers like this: