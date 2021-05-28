IIOJK gets new chief secretary

Srinagar, May 28 (KMS): Arun Kumar Mehta has been appointed as the new chief secretary of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), following transfer of incumbent BVR Subrahmanyam to New Delhi.

Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha was informed by Indian Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla about the decision, which had a clearance of the Appointments’ Committee of Cabinet.

Subrahmanyam, a 1987 batch IAS officer from Chhattisgarh, was earlier in the day shifted to the Department of Commerce as the Officer on Special Duty.

He will be posted as the commerce secretary on June 30 when the incumbent Anup Wadhawan retires.

