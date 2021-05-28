IIOJK police chief forewarns of more CASOs

Kulgam, May 28 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), a high ranking police official has forewarned of more cordon and search operations (CASOs) in the territory that he claimed have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jammu and Kashmir’s Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh in a media interaction in Kulgam district, said that the police were going to intensify CASOs in the coming time.

He said that the CASOs were curtailed because many policemen and security forces personnel who were on deployment duty tested positive for the virus. “Then the police personnel are on lockdown duty for implementing the restrictions,” he added.

“So, it has affected (the CASOs), but it does not mean that we are leaving that area and focusing on the other. The operations are going on and we will step up the operations so that this runs parallel,” the DPG said.

