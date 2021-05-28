Indian farmers protest on Yamuna Expressway in Noida

Picture of the day

Global community must wake up and respond to SOS calls from IIOJK

HR Violations

(From Jan 1989 till 30 Apr 2021)
Total Killings* 95,776
Custodial killings* 7,169
Civilian arrested 161,672
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 110,409
Women Widowed 22,925
Children Orphaned 107,814
Women gang-raped / Molested 11,240
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody
(Apr 2021)
Total Killings 18
Custodial killings* 0
Tortured/Injured 64
Pellet Injured : 0
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 0
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 0
Civilian arrested 92
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 9
Women Widowed 0
Children Orphaned 0
Women gang-raped / Molested 4
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody​

Casualties : Jan 2015 till Mar 2021

Casualties from Jan 2015 till Mar 2021
After BJP assumed power in IIOJK
Total Killings 1620
Custodial Killings* 143
Tortured/Injured 32494
Civilian arrested 33605
Arson (Houses etc) 4370
Kidnapped or Missing 11
Women Widowed 133
Children Orphaned 304
Women disgraced / Molested 1107

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Atrocities Post 5 Aug 2019

 
Total Killings 325
Custodial Killings* 41
Tortured/Injured 1753
Total pellet Injured 446
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 19
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 144
Civilian arrested 14636
Arson (Houses etc) 1008
Women Widowed 17
Children Orphaned 39
Women disgraced / Molested 106

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Casualties Post-Burhan

(From 8 July 2016 - 31 Mar 2021)
Total Killings * 1366
Custodial Killings 101
Tortured/Injured 29492
Inured by pellets 11400
Eye-sight damaged
(Partially)		 2000
Arrested 26525
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4322
Women Widowed 108
Children Orphaned 244
Women gang-raped / Molested 1043
 *Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Indian farmers protest on Yamuna Expressway in Noida

Noida, May 28 (KMS): A group of farmers protesting against the central farm laws on Friday staged a demonstration at the Jewar toll plaza,  disrupting traffic movement on the Yamuna Expressway.

The farmers belonging to the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) had reached Jewar in Gautam Buddh Nagar on Thursday with an objective to stage the demonstration as part of their plan to carry out similar protests at some other toll plazas in western Uttar Pradesh.

According to police officials, some of the protesters, including a local leader of the group, were taken to the Jewar police station around midnight.

“They were brought to the station for a dialogue. We had requested them to call off the protest and vacate the toll plaza but they were reluctant to recede,” SHO, Jewar police station, Umesh Singh, told reporters.

The protesters went back from the police station after some time and carried on with their demonstration that continued on Friday morning also with them occupying two lanes of the Yamuna Expressway, according to officials.

“The Jewar toll plaza is open for vehicular movement. Only two lanes are blocked because of the farmers’ protest,” a Traffic Police official said. After observing ‘Black Day’ on May 26, the BKU, which has been demanding the repeal of the three new central farm laws since November 2020, has intensified its protest in parts of Uttar Pradesh since Thursday.

“Members of the farmers union are staging protest at five toll plazas in western Uttar Pradesh. These toll plazas are located in Gautam Buddh Nagar, Meerut, Amroha, Moradabad and Muzaffarnagar,” BKU media in-charge Dharmendra Malik said.

According to One India, supporters of the BKU, led by Rakesh Tikait, have been camping at Ghazipur on the Delhi-UP border since November 2020 with a demand that the Centre repeal the three contentious farm laws brought in last year.

The farmers claim that these laws would hurt their livelihood and leave them at the mercy of corporations. The government, which has held multiple rounds of official dialogue with the protestors, has maintained that the laws are pro-farmer.


