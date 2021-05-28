Indian police arrest over a dozen youth in IIOJK

Srinagar, May 28 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Indian police and troops arrested over a dozen youth in different parts of the territory.

The police arrested the youth, including Aqib Ahmed, Mufeez Ahmed, Bilal Ahmed Zaboo, Sajjad Ahmed, Muhammad Iqbal, Showkat Ahmed and Aadil Rashid Butt in different areas of Pulwama and Islamabad districts.

On the other hand, Indian police claimed to have arrested 476 persons since authorities imposed lockdown in Jammu district in wake of second wave of coronavirus and registered 375 cases.

Meanwhile, the mother of a 28-year-old youth died of cardiac arrest hours after her son was detained by Indian troops during a cordon and search operation in the Biminipora area of Shopian district.

The Chairman of Islami Tanzeem-e-Azadi Jammu and Kashmir, Abdul Samad Inqilabi, in a statement in Srinagar denounced the arrest of innocent people by Indian forces. He said that the main objective of such brutal acts was to suppress the freedom sentiment of the Kashmiri people but despite the Indian cruel measures, the people of Kashmir would continue their struggle till taking it to its logical conclusion. He also expressed grief and sorrow over the demise of Jamaat-e-Islami leader, Mir Muhammad Abdullah, who passed away in Pulwama, last night.

Like this: Like Loading...