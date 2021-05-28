Indian police arrest over a dozen youth in IIOJK

Picture of the day

Kashmir Media Service

Global community must wake up and respond to SOS calls from IIOJK

Radio Sada e Hurriyat

HR Violations

(From Jan 1989 till 30 Apr 2021)
Total Killings* 95,776
Custodial killings* 7,169
Civilian arrested 161,672
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 110,409
Women Widowed 22,925
Children Orphaned 107,814
Women gang-raped / Molested 11,240
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody
(Apr 2021)
Total Killings 18
Custodial killings* 0
Tortured/Injured 64
Pellet Injured : 0
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 0
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 0
Civilian arrested 92
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 9
Women Widowed 0
Children Orphaned 0
Women gang-raped / Molested 4
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody​

Casualties : Jan 2015 till Mar 2021

Casualties from Jan 2015 till Mar 2021
After BJP assumed power in IIOJK
Total Killings 1620
Custodial Killings* 143
Tortured/Injured 32494
Civilian arrested 33605
Arson (Houses etc) 4370
Kidnapped or Missing 11
Women Widowed 133
Children Orphaned 304
Women disgraced / Molested 1107

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Atrocities Post 5 Aug 2019

 
Total Killings 325
Custodial Killings* 41
Tortured/Injured 1753
Total pellet Injured 446
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 19
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 144
Civilian arrested 14636
Arson (Houses etc) 1008
Women Widowed 17
Children Orphaned 39
Women disgraced / Molested 106

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Casualties Post-Burhan

(From 8 July 2016 - 31 Mar 2021)
Total Killings * 1366
Custodial Killings 101
Tortured/Injured 29492
Inured by pellets 11400
Eye-sight damaged
(Partially)		 2000
Arrested 26525
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4322
Women Widowed 108
Children Orphaned 244
Women gang-raped / Molested 1043
 *Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Archive: Current Month

May 2021
M T W T F S S
« Apr    
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31  

Archives

Indian police arrest over a dozen youth in IIOJK

Arrest Add comments
Kashmir Media Service

Srinagar, May 28 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Indian police and troops arrested over a dozen youth in different parts of the territory.

The police arrested the youth, including Aqib Ahmed, Mufeez Ahmed, Bilal Ahmed Zaboo, Sajjad Ahmed, Muhammad Iqbal, Showkat Ahmed and Aadil Rashid Butt in different areas of Pulwama and Islamabad districts.

On the other hand, Indian police claimed to have arrested 476 persons since authorities imposed lockdown in Jammu district in wake of second wave of coronavirus and registered 375 cases.

Meanwhile, the mother of a 28-year-old youth died of cardiac arrest hours after her son was detained by Indian troops during a cordon and search operation in the Biminipora area of Shopian district.

The Chairman of Islami Tanzeem-e-Azadi Jammu and Kashmir, Abdul Samad Inqilabi, in a statement in Srinagar denounced the arrest of innocent people by Indian forces. He said that the main objective of such brutal acts was to suppress the freedom sentiment of the Kashmiri people but despite the Indian cruel measures, the people of Kashmir would continue their struggle till taking it to its logical conclusion. He also expressed grief and sorrow over the demise of Jamaat-e-Islami leader, Mir Muhammad Abdullah, who passed away in Pulwama, last night.


Leave a Reply

Kashmir Media Service | Login
%d bloggers like this: