Indian troops launch CASO in Shopian

Srinagar, May 28 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Indian troops launched cordon and search operation in Shopian district.

The troops cordoned off Arshipora area of the district and launched searches.

The joint team of Indian Army, paramilitary and police personnel launched a Cordon and Search Operation in the area, a police officer told media men.

The operation continued till last reports came in.

Meanwhile, Indian troops and police personnel arrested four persons at Kujjar in Yaripora area of Kulgam district. Those arrested included a missing youth from Shopian. The youth were identified as Zakir Ayub Malik, Aashiq Ahmed Hajam, Basit Rayaz Hajam and Owais Gulzar Tantary.

