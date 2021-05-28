Indian troops launch violent CASOs in Sopore, Badgam

Srinagar, May 28 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Indian troops launched violent cordon and search operations in Baramulla and Badgam districts, today.

A joint team of Indian Army, paramilitary and police cordoned off Warpora area of Sopore in Baramulla district and launched searches. In Badgam, the troops from 50 and 53 Rashtriya Rifles assisted by Special Operations Group of police and CRPF personnel started the violent search operations at Noubugh village and in Tanghar Karalpora area. The operations at all the places were underway till last reports came in.

Earlier, Indian troops martyred one Kashmiri youth during a similar operation in Ganowpora area of Shopian district, today.

Like this: Like Loading...