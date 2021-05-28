Indian troops martyr one Kashmiri youth in Shopian

Srinagar, May 28 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred one Kashmiri youth in Shopian district, today.

The troops martyred the youth during a cordon and search operation in Ganowpora area of the district. The operation was going on when last reports came in.

Meanwhile, Indian troops and police personnel arrested four persons at Kujjar in Yaripora area of Kulgam district. Those arrested included a missing youth from Shopian. The youth were identified as Zakir Ayub Malik, Aashiq Ahmed Hajam, Basit Rayaz Hajam and Owais Gulzar Tantary.

