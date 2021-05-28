Mirwaiz-led Forum concerned over health of Sehrai’s sons

Demands their release along with all political prisoners

Srinagar, May 28 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq-led Hurriyat forum has expressed serious concern about the health of martyred APHC leader, Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai’s two illegally detained sons who have tested positive for COVID-19 in jail.

The Hurriyat forum in a statement issued in Srinagar said, both sons of late Sehrai – Mujahid Sehrai and Rashid Sehrai – were arrested and booked by Indian police just days after their father lost his life due to non-availability of medical treatment at Udhampur jail in Jammu. “Hundreds of Kashmiri political leaders, activists and youth continue to be behind the bars for years altogether and are not being released despite the second wave of coronavirus pandemic wreaking havoc,” it said.

Now as the reports appeared in media about the deteriorating health of Sehrai’s sons who have contracted COVID-19 in jail, the statement added.

It demanded their immediate release, saying the family has already suffered much. “Their mother who is also not keeping well due to the tragedy and the arrest of her sons has added to the family’s miseries.”

The Hurriyat forum said that it had time and again appealed to the authorities to release the political leaders, activists and youth, languishing in jails in and outside the territory on humanitarian grounds in view of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The statement said that global human rights organisations, the United Nations and all nations of the world must use their influence in at least securing the release of Kashmiri political prisoners in times of COVID pandemic, including the forum Chairman, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, who continues to be under house arrest since August 5, 2019.

Like this: Like Loading...