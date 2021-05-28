Risking lives in IIOJK, Amarnath Shrine Board still adamant to hold Yatra

Jammu, May 28 (KMS): Despite a surge in COVID-19 cases in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), the management of Amarnath Shrine Board is adamant to hold the annual ritual risking lives of many in the occupied territory.

Although the Indian government has not taken any decision to whether to allow Yatra at the full scale this year or not the Amarnath Shrine Board is going to hold a meeting next week in which the discuss COVID-19 situation and the modalities whether the Yatra will be allowed to commence at full scale or with a limited number of pilgrims and the exact dates for the pilgrimage.

The 56-day pilgrimage was scheduled to commence from June 28 this year, but was later cancelled over spike in COVID-19 around India.

