Global community must wake up and respond to SOS calls from IIOJK

HR Violations

(From Jan 1989 till 30 Apr 2021)
Total Killings* 95,776
Custodial killings* 7,169
Civilian arrested 161,672
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 110,409
Women Widowed 22,925
Children Orphaned 107,814
Women gang-raped / Molested 11,240
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody
(Apr 2021)
Total Killings 18
Custodial killings* 0
Tortured/Injured 64
Pellet Injured : 0
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 0
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 0
Civilian arrested 92
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 9
Women Widowed 0
Children Orphaned 0
Women gang-raped / Molested 4
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody​

Casualties : Jan 2015 till Mar 2021

After BJP assumed power in IIOJK
Total Killings 1620
Custodial Killings* 143
Tortured/Injured 32494
Civilian arrested 33605
Arson (Houses etc) 4370
Kidnapped or Missing 11
Women Widowed 133
Children Orphaned 304
Women disgraced / Molested 1107

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Atrocities Post 5 Aug 2019

 
Total Killings 325
Custodial Killings* 41
Tortured/Injured 1753
Total pellet Injured 446
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 19
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 144
Civilian arrested 14636
Arson (Houses etc) 1008
Women Widowed 17
Children Orphaned 39
Women disgraced / Molested 106

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Casualties Post-Burhan

(From 8 July 2016 - 31 Mar 2021)
Total Killings * 1366
Custodial Killings 101
Tortured/Injured 29492
Inured by pellets 11400
Eye-sight damaged
(Partially)		 2000
Arrested 26525
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4322
Women Widowed 108
Children Orphaned 244
Women gang-raped / Molested 1043
 *Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

May 2021
UNGA president’s statement on Kashmir welcomed

Kashmir Media Service

Srinagar, May 28 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Hurriyat leaders and organizations have welcomed the recent statement of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) President, Volkan Bozkir, in which he categorically stated that the status of Kashmir dispute must not be changed unless it was resolved as per the UN Security Council resolutions.

JKPL Chairman, Mukhtar Ahmed Waza in a statement issued in Srinagar lauded the government and people of Pakistan for their meaningful and constructive role in seeking a just and amicable settlement of the disputes of Kashmir and Palestine.

The Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party (DFP) Acting Chairman, Mehmood Ahmed Saghar, in a statement issued in Islamabad termed Volkan Bozkir’s statement a diplomatic victory for Pakistan and the people of Jammu and Kashmir. The statement, he said, serves as an eye-opener for the Indian government that seems hell bent on changing the status of the disputed territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

Terming Indian government’s attempts as a serious violation of the international law, Saghar said that it was high time for the world to take notice of India’s intransigence and its nefarious designs aimed at changing the entire nomenclature of the territory.

Stressing the need for an early and amicable solution of the lingering dispute, he said, time has come that the world should play its much-needed role to resolve the dispute in line with the UNSC resolutions and hold the Indian government accountable for the destructive role it had played to avoid implementation of these resolutions.

Saghar called for holding a free, fair and impartial plebiscite in Jammu and Kashmir under the UN auspices. He lauded Pakistan for its meaningful and constructive role in seeking a just and amicable settlement of the Kashmir and Palestine disputes. He also expressed concern over the continued bloodshed of innocent youth and gross human rights violations by the Indian troops in IIOJK.

The JKPL Vice Chairman, Syed Aijaz Rehmani, in his statements in Islamabad also welcomed the statement of UNGA President, Volkan Bozkir, and described it as a diplomatic victory of Pakistan.


