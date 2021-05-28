UNGA president’s statement on Kashmir welcomed

Srinagar, May 28 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Hurriyat leaders and organizations have welcomed the recent statement of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) President, Volkan Bozkir, in which he categorically stated that the status of Kashmir dispute must not be changed unless it was resolved as per the UN Security Council resolutions.

JKPL Chairman, Mukhtar Ahmed Waza in a statement issued in Srinagar lauded the government and people of Pakistan for their meaningful and constructive role in seeking a just and amicable settlement of the disputes of Kashmir and Palestine.

The Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party (DFP) Acting Chairman, Mehmood Ahmed Saghar, in a statement issued in Islamabad termed Volkan Bozkir’s statement a diplomatic victory for Pakistan and the people of Jammu and Kashmir. The statement, he said, serves as an eye-opener for the Indian government that seems hell bent on changing the status of the disputed territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

Terming Indian government’s attempts as a serious violation of the international law, Saghar said that it was high time for the world to take notice of India’s intransigence and its nefarious designs aimed at changing the entire nomenclature of the territory.

Stressing the need for an early and amicable solution of the lingering dispute, he said, time has come that the world should play its much-needed role to resolve the dispute in line with the UNSC resolutions and hold the Indian government accountable for the destructive role it had played to avoid implementation of these resolutions.

Saghar called for holding a free, fair and impartial plebiscite in Jammu and Kashmir under the UN auspices. He lauded Pakistan for its meaningful and constructive role in seeking a just and amicable settlement of the Kashmir and Palestine disputes. He also expressed concern over the continued bloodshed of innocent youth and gross human rights violations by the Indian troops in IIOJK.

The JKPL Vice Chairman, Syed Aijaz Rehmani, in his statements in Islamabad also welcomed the statement of UNGA President, Volkan Bozkir, and described it as a diplomatic victory of Pakistan.

