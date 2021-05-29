APHC urges UNGA to keenly monitor IIOJK critical situation

Picture of the day

Kashmir Media Service

Repression in IIOJK Asiya and Neelofar, victims of Indian state terrorism 12 years ago on May 29 in 2009. They were brutally raped and killed by Indian forces. Their families still await justice.

HR Violations

(From Jan 1989 till 30 Apr 2021)
Total Killings* 95,776
Custodial killings* 7,169
Civilian arrested 161,672
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 110,409
Women Widowed 22,925
Children Orphaned 107,814
Women gang-raped / Molested 11,240
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody
(Apr 2021)
Total Killings 18
Custodial killings* 0
Tortured/Injured 64
Pellet Injured : 0
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 0
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 0
Civilian arrested 92
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 9
Women Widowed 0
Children Orphaned 0
Women gang-raped / Molested 4
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody​

Casualties : Jan 2015 till Mar 2021

Casualties from Jan 2015 till Mar 2021
After BJP assumed power in IIOJK
Total Killings 1620
Custodial Killings* 143
Tortured/Injured 32494
Civilian arrested 33605
Arson (Houses etc) 4370
Kidnapped or Missing 11
Women Widowed 133
Children Orphaned 304
Women disgraced / Molested 1107

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Atrocities Post 5 Aug 2019

 
Total Killings 325
Custodial Killings* 41
Tortured/Injured 1753
Total pellet Injured 446
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 19
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 144
Civilian arrested 14636
Arson (Houses etc) 1008
Women Widowed 17
Children Orphaned 39
Women disgraced / Molested 106

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Casualties Post-Burhan

(From 8 July 2016 - 31 Mar 2021)
Total Killings * 1366
Custodial Killings 101
Tortured/Injured 29492
Inured by pellets 11400
Eye-sight damaged
(Partially)		 2000
Arrested 26525
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4322
Women Widowed 108
Children Orphaned 244
Women gang-raped / Molested 1043
 *Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

APHC urges UNGA to keenly monitor IIOJK critical situation

Srinagar, May 29 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) has said that it is the moral and constitutional responsibility of the UN General Assembly to monitor the critical situation and the developments contrary to the legal and constitutional status of Jammu and Kashmir as was on 14th of August 1947.

The APHC Chief Spokesperson, Ghulam Muhammad Nagoo, in a statement issued in Srinagar welcomed the statement of the UN General Assembly President, Volkan Bozkir, on Kashmir.

He condemned the gross human rights violations being perpetrated by Indian troops in the nook and corner of IIOJK, be it under the tag of CASOs or in garb of Covid-19 pandemic. He said, the people of Kashmir continue to live a miserable life under the Indian subjugation.

The APHC leader said, the UN General Assembly must fulfill its legal obligations to stop widespread innocent killings, illegal detentions and widespread destruction of residential houses by Indian forces and help resolve the long-pending Kashmir dispute in accordance with the UN resolutions for which people of Kashmir have rendered unprecedented sacrifices.

The Chief Spokesperson urged the United Nations Secretary General, Antonio Guterres, to take serious action against the Modi-led Indian fascist regime for its ethnic cleansing in IIOJK in the wake of alarming propaganda to make India a complete Hindu State.

Paying rich tributes to the youth martyred by Indian troops in Shopian, he said that the use of brute force and the worst barbaric attitude of the Indian fascist regime had pushed the young generation to the wall and the people, in general, feel insecure about their life, honour and liberty.

A sense of deep alienation and bitter humiliation inflicted during the infamous CASOs carried out by the Indian forces in the territory demands urgent cognizance by the United Nations Human Rights Council and all other international rights organizations, he added.


