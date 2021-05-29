APHC urges UNGA to keenly monitor IIOJK critical situation

Srinagar, May 29 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) has said that it is the moral and constitutional responsibility of the UN General Assembly to monitor the critical situation and the developments contrary to the legal and constitutional status of Jammu and Kashmir as was on 14th of August 1947.

The APHC Chief Spokesperson, Ghulam Muhammad Nagoo, in a statement issued in Srinagar welcomed the statement of the UN General Assembly President, Volkan Bozkir, on Kashmir.

He condemned the gross human rights violations being perpetrated by Indian troops in the nook and corner of IIOJK, be it under the tag of CASOs or in garb of Covid-19 pandemic. He said, the people of Kashmir continue to live a miserable life under the Indian subjugation.

The APHC leader said, the UN General Assembly must fulfill its legal obligations to stop widespread innocent killings, illegal detentions and widespread destruction of residential houses by Indian forces and help resolve the long-pending Kashmir dispute in accordance with the UN resolutions for which people of Kashmir have rendered unprecedented sacrifices.

The Chief Spokesperson urged the United Nations Secretary General, Antonio Guterres, to take serious action against the Modi-led Indian fascist regime for its ethnic cleansing in IIOJK in the wake of alarming propaganda to make India a complete Hindu State.

Paying rich tributes to the youth martyred by Indian troops in Shopian, he said that the use of brute force and the worst barbaric attitude of the Indian fascist regime had pushed the young generation to the wall and the people, in general, feel insecure about their life, honour and liberty.

A sense of deep alienation and bitter humiliation inflicted during the infamous CASOs carried out by the Indian forces in the territory demands urgent cognizance by the United Nations Human Rights Council and all other international rights organizations, he added.

