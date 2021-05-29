Blaming Modi for tackling COVID crisis, farmers launch protest at Patiala

Patiala, May 29 (KMS): Indian farmers under the banner of Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) Ugarahan launched a three-day protest in Patiala against the New Delhi and Punjab government for its failure in tackling the Covid-19 crisis and imposing restrictions across Punjab.

Over 1,500 farmers gathered at the PUDA ground near the Tripuri police station. The farmers sat in straight lines ensuring social distancing, wore face masks, carried sanitisers and water bottles.

BKU general secretary Sukhdev Singh Kokrikalan said the main agenda of the protest was to list out failures of both Modi-led regime and state government in tackling the COVID situation in Punjab.

“People are dying of lack of beds and oxygen. The authorities have completely failed to provide the required medical facilities to people, who are left to make arrangements of their own,” said Singh.

He added that the union has demand the state government to take control of the private hospitals during the pandemic in order to provide treatment at capped rates.

