IIOJK HC quashes PSA detention of three persons

Srinagar, May 29 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the High Court has quashed the detention of three persons illegally detained under draconian law, Public Safety Act.

A bench of Justice Vinod Chatterji Koul quashed detention of Manzoor Ahmed Ganai, Sajjad Ahmed Butt and Aijaz Ahmed Dar and ordered their immediate release.

Sajjad Butt had been detained under an order issued on January 27, 2020, Manzoor Ganai was booked on June 29 last year while Aijaz Dar was taken into custody on July 07, last year. The detainees had challenged the detention orders in separate petitions. Disposing off the petitions, the court directed the authorities to release them forthwith.

