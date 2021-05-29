IIOJK people face violent CASOs even during COVID-19 pandemic

#ViolentCASOsContinueInIIOJK

Srinagar, May 29 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Indian troops continue violent cordon and search operations in the territory even during Covid-19 pandemic to victimize the Kashmiris for resisting India’s illegal occupation of their homeland.

An analytical report released by Kashmir Media Service, today, maintained that Indian troops use CASOs to kill, terrorize and punish the Kashmiris and they don’t even spare children and women during these violent operations in the occupied territory. It said that the troops killed one youth and injured several others during a CASO in Ganowpora area of Shopian, yesterday. The troops conducted similar operations in Baramulla and Badgam districts, yesterday, subjecting the local people to severe hardships, it added.

The report said the violent CASOs by the troops continue even during COVID-19 pandemic in IIOJK. Indian police chief in the occupied territory Dilbag Singh recently forewarned of intensifying the violent CASOs in IIOJK, it said. “Indian troops carried out over 5,250 CASOs during the pandemic period from March 2020 till May 2021 in IIOJK. The troops martyred 282 Kashmiris, injured over 900, and arrested more than 3,130 during the period,” it added.

The report deplored that the people of occupied Kashmir face killings, detentions, arrests, raids and CASOs on daily basis. However, it maintained that Narendra Modi-led fascist government’s repressive tactics are only strengthening the Kashmiris’ resolve to win freedom from the Indian yoke.

The report pointed out that the RSS-backed Modi regime’s brutal measures against the Kashmiris will further worsen the humanitarian situation in IIOJK and the world community must wake up to rescue the beleaguered people of IIOJK from the Indian brutalities. KMS—12M

