IIOJK people face violent CASOs even during COVID-19 pandemic

Picture of the day

Kashmir Media Service

Repression in IIOJK Asiya and Neelofar, victims of Indian state terrorism 12 years ago on May 29 in 2009. They were brutally raped and killed by Indian forces. Their families still await justice.

HR Violations

(From Jan 1989 till 30 Apr 2021)
Total Killings* 95,776
Custodial killings* 7,169
Civilian arrested 161,672
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 110,409
Women Widowed 22,925
Children Orphaned 107,814
Women gang-raped / Molested 11,240
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody
(Apr 2021)
Total Killings 18
Custodial killings* 0
Tortured/Injured 64
Pellet Injured : 0
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 0
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 0
Civilian arrested 92
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 9
Women Widowed 0
Children Orphaned 0
Women gang-raped / Molested 4
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody​

Casualties : Jan 2015 till Mar 2021

Casualties from Jan 2015 till Mar 2021
After BJP assumed power in IIOJK
Total Killings 1620
Custodial Killings* 143
Tortured/Injured 32494
Civilian arrested 33605
Arson (Houses etc) 4370
Kidnapped or Missing 11
Women Widowed 133
Children Orphaned 304
Women disgraced / Molested 1107

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Atrocities Post 5 Aug 2019

 
Total Killings 325
Custodial Killings* 41
Tortured/Injured 1753
Total pellet Injured 446
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 19
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 144
Civilian arrested 14636
Arson (Houses etc) 1008
Women Widowed 17
Children Orphaned 39
Women disgraced / Molested 106

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Casualties Post-Burhan

(From 8 July 2016 - 31 Mar 2021)
Total Killings * 1366
Custodial Killings 101
Tortured/Injured 29492
Inured by pellets 11400
Eye-sight damaged
(Partially)		 2000
Arrested 26525
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4322
Women Widowed 108
Children Orphaned 244
Women gang-raped / Molested 1043
 *Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

IIOJK people face violent CASOs even during COVID-19 pandemic

Kashmir Media Service

#ViolentCASOsContinueInIIOJK

Journalists attacked by police, disrupted by demonstrators while covering protests in India - Committee to Protect JournalistsSrinagar, May 29 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Indian troops continue violent cordon and search operations in the territory even during Covid-19 pandemic to victimize the Kashmiris for resisting India’s illegal occupation of their homeland.

An analytical report released by Kashmir Media Service, today, maintained that Indian troops use CASOs to kill, terrorize and punish the Kashmiris and they don’t even spare children and women during these violent operations in the occupied territory. It said that the troops killed one youth and injured several others during a CASO in Ganowpora area of Shopian, yesterday. The troops conducted similar operations in Baramulla and Badgam districts, yesterday, subjecting the local people to severe hardships, it added.

The report said the violent CASOs by the troops continue even during COVID-19 pandemic in IIOJK. Indian police chief in the occupied territory Dilbag Singh recently forewarned of intensifying the violent CASOs in IIOJK, it said. “Indian troops carried out over 5,250 CASOs during the pandemic period from March 2020 till May 2021 in IIOJK. The troops martyred 282 Kashmiris, injured over 900, and arrested more than 3,130 during the period,” it added.

The report deplored that the people of occupied Kashmir face killings, detentions, arrests, raids and CASOs on daily basis. However, it maintained that Narendra Modi-led fascist government’s repressive tactics are only strengthening the Kashmiris’ resolve to win freedom from the Indian yoke.

The report pointed out that the RSS-backed Modi regime’s brutal measures against the Kashmiris will further worsen the humanitarian situation in IIOJK and the world community must wake up to rescue the beleaguered people of IIOJK from the Indian brutalities. KMS—12M


