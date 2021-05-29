India using rape of IIOJK women as a weapon of war

Picture of the day

Repression in IIOJK Asiya and Neelofar, victims of Indian state terrorism 12 years ago on May 29 in 2009. They were brutally raped and killed by Indian forces. Their families still await justice.

HR Violations

(From Jan 1989 till 30 Apr 2021)
Total Killings* 95,776
Custodial killings* 7,169
Civilian arrested 161,672
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 110,409
Women Widowed 22,925
Children Orphaned 107,814
Women gang-raped / Molested 11,240
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody
(Apr 2021)
Total Killings 18
Custodial killings* 0
Tortured/Injured 64
Pellet Injured : 0
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 0
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 0
Civilian arrested 92
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 9
Women Widowed 0
Children Orphaned 0
Women gang-raped / Molested 4
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody​

Casualties : Jan 2015 till Mar 2021

Casualties from Jan 2015 till Mar 2021
After BJP assumed power in IIOJK
Total Killings 1620
Custodial Killings* 143
Tortured/Injured 32494
Civilian arrested 33605
Arson (Houses etc) 4370
Kidnapped or Missing 11
Women Widowed 133
Children Orphaned 304
Women disgraced / Molested 1107

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Atrocities Post 5 Aug 2019

 
Total Killings 325
Custodial Killings* 41
Tortured/Injured 1753
Total pellet Injured 446
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 19
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 144
Civilian arrested 14636
Arson (Houses etc) 1008
Women Widowed 17
Children Orphaned 39
Women disgraced / Molested 106

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Casualties Post-Burhan

(From 8 July 2016 - 31 Mar 2021)
Total Killings * 1366
Custodial Killings 101
Tortured/Injured 29492
Inured by pellets 11400
Eye-sight damaged
(Partially)		 2000
Arrested 26525
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4322
Women Widowed 108
Children Orphaned 244
Women gang-raped / Molested 1043
 *Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

India using rape of IIOJK women as a weapon of war

Kashmir Media Service

APHC urges UNGA to monitor grim situation of IIOJK

ImageSrinagar, May 29 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference and other Hurriyat leaders and organizations have deplored that India is using rape of Kashmiri women as a weapon of war to humiliate the Kashmiris and suppress their ongoing freedom movement.

They expressed solidarity with the family of Aasiya and Neelofar of Shopian on their 12th martyrdom anniversary. Aasiya and Neelofar were abducted by Indian men in uniform on May 29 in 2009, gang-raped and subsequently killed in custody.

The APHC spokesman in a statement in Srinagar said, the ruthless rape and murder of Aasiya and Neelofar, like other hundreds of such cases, remains a black stigma on the face of Indian judiciary and military system which have never been fair to the subjugated people of Kashmir.

Other Hurriyat leaders and organizations including Ghulam Muhammad Khan Sopori, Aquib Wani, Jammu and Kashmir Peoples League, Mass Movement, and Jammu and Kashmir Social and Justice League in their statements termed the Shopian tragedy the worst incident in the history of Kashmir.

Several people were injured due to the use of brute force by Indian troops and police on peaceful demonstrators, who were protesting against the killing of a youth by Indian troops in Ganowpora area of Shopian district, yesterday. The protesters raised high-pitched anti-India and pro-freedom slogans.

Meanwhile, the APHC Chief Spokesperson, Ghulam Muhammad Nagoo, in a statement in Srinagar welcoming the remarks of the UN General Assembly President, Volkan Bozkir, on Kashmir said it is the moral and constitutional responsibility of the UNGA to take stock of the critical situation and take cognizance of India’s actions to change the legal and constitutional status of Jammu and Kashmir. The Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Conference Chairman, Shabbir Ahmed Dar, in a statement in Srinagar also appreciated the recent statement of Volkan Bozkir.

The Acting Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Muslim League, Abdul Ahad Parra, and human rights activist Muhammad Ahsan Untoo in their statements in Srinagar demanded release of all illegally detained Hurriyat leaders and activists including Mujahid Sahrai and Rashid Sahrai, sons of martyred APHC leader, Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai.

An analytical report released by KMS, today, maintained that violent cordon and search operations by Indian troops continued even during COVID-19 pandemic in IIOJK. It pointed out that the troops carried out over 5,250 CASOs during the pandemic period from March 2020 till date in IIOJK. It added that the troops martyred 282 Kashmiris, injured over 900, and arrested more than 3,130 during the period.

India’s National Investigation Agency has filed a chargesheet in a Lucknow court in Uttar Pradesh against two Kashmiri youth from Kishtwar, describing them over ground workers of a mujahid organisation. The High Court of IIOJK quashed the detention of three persons booked under draconian law, Public Safety Act but the occupation authorities had not released them till last reports came in.

A woman, who was injured in a blast in Handwara area of Kupwara district on Wednesday, succumbed to her injuries at a hospital in Srinagar, today. KMS


