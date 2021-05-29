‘India using rape of women as a weapon of war in IIOJK’

Solidarity expressed with family of Aasiya, Neelofar

Srinagar, May 29 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference and other Hurriyat leaders and organizations have deplored that India is using rape of Kashmiri women as a weapon of war to humiliate the Kashmiris and suppress their ongoing freedom movement.

They expressed solidarity with the family of Aasiya and Neelofar of Shopian on their 12th martyrdom anniversary. Aasiya and Neelofar were abducted by Indian men in uniform on May 29 in 2009 when they had gone to tend their orchard in Shopian. They were gang-raped and subsequently murdered in custody. Their bodies were found in a shallow Ranbiara Nullah in area on the next morning.

The All Parties Hurriyat Conference spokesman in a statement in Srinagar deplored, the Indian troops were using rape of women as a weapon of war in the occupied territory to suppress the Kashmiris’ ongoing freedom movement. He said, the ruthless rape and murder of Aasiya and Neelofar, like other hundreds of such cases, shall remain a black stigma on the face of Indian judiciary and military system who have never been fair to the subjugated people of Kashmir.

The APHC spokesman, paying rich tributes to the daughters of Kashmir, sought the help of the International Court of Justice to intervene in all such cases of rape and murder perpetrated by the Indian men in uniform in IIOJK and take necessary action to bring the culprits to book as early as possible.

Senior Hurriyat leader, Ghulam Muhammad Khan Sopori, in a statement in Srinagar, paying tributes to Aasiya and Neelofar on their martyrdom anniversary, termed the Shopian tragedy the worst incident in the history of Kashmir. He deplored that even the passage of 12 years, the affected family was still deprived of justice as the culprits involved in the heinous crime were still at large. Clearly, it is not only difficult but impossible for Kashmiris to get justice from the Indian judicial system, he added.

Khan Sopori appealed to the international human rights organizations to help stop the assaults on the chastity of Kashmiri women by Indian troops in IIOJK and increase pressure on India to take stern action against the culprits involved in such heinous crimes.

The Jammu and Kashmir Peoples League (JKPL) spokesman, Sayar Ahmed, in a statement issued in Srinagar reiterated party’s demand for an impartial probe into the rape and murder of Aasiya and Neelofar. He said that such incidents would continue to occur in future too if the culprits were not booked and punished. Unless the culprits involved in the shameful act are brought to book, the dignity of womenfolk in the territory is at risk, he added.

Sayar, while terming the Shopian incident as the most inhuman, said that likewise the Kunanposhpora mass rape tragedy, the Shopian incident shacked the conscience of the entire Kashmiri population.

Terming the episode as heart-wrenching, he said that dignified nations, while pursuing their struggle, never tolerate the disrespect and never forget these sacrifices.

The Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir People’s Association (JKPA), Aquib Wani in a statement in Jammu remembered Aasiya and Neelofer on their martyrdom anniversaries and demanded strict action and exemplary punishment to the involved men in uniform.

The Jammu and Kashmir Social and Justice League (JKSJL) Convener, Tanveera Jan, in her statement in Srinagar expressed solidarity with the family of Aasiya and Neelofar of Shopian on their 12th martyrdom anniversary. She said that the heinous offence was a testimony to the operational procedure of Indian forces and Indian judiciary in Kashmir. The incident and its aftermath, the non-delivery of justice, is a blot on the face of a self-claimed big democracy, she added.

The Vice Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Mass Movement, Abdul Majeed Mir, in his statement in Islamabad said that the great sacrifices of the daughters of Kashmir, Aasiya and Neelofar, would not be forgotten. He said, the involved men in uniform are not unknown in any way and the people of Kashmir will not forgive them under any circumstances.

