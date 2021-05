Srinagar, May 29 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Indian forces have launched a cordon and search operation (CASO) in the Soibugh village of Budgam district, today.

Media reports said that a joint team of the army’s 2RR, SOG Budgam cordoned off Soibugh village and conducted house to house searches.

Reports said that the Indian forces sealed off all entry and exit points towards the area.

The CASO was going on in the area when reports last came in.

